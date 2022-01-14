Dubai property of the week: Dh37m Burj Khalifa-view penthouse with a garden in the sky

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a penthouse apartment near Burj Khalifa.

The key details

This BLVD Crescent penthouse is spread across 9,810 square feet over two floors, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It is being sold fully furnished and comes with a sky garden. Located in Downtown Dubai, the property has an impressive Burj Khalifa view.

The two-floor property, on sale for Dh37 million, comes with a home cinema, spa and cryotherapy room. Photo: Knight Frank

What's the story?

You'd be forgiven for assuming that an apartment doesn't come with much outdoor space, but this property has two spacious terraces, one of which is a landscaped sky garden.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and the double-height ceiling in the living room ensure the apartment is bathed in light and offers ample views of Downtown Dubai.

Enter the first floor of the apartment via a spacious hallway, which houses a marble staircase leading upstairs. The five bedrooms are spread across the two levels.

The penthouse is being sold furnished with pieces by luxury brands including Roche Bobois, Minotti, Fendi, Versace and Villeroy & Boch. Photo: Knight Frank

Downstairs, there is a generously sized living room which opens out to a terrace, followed by a reception area and a second terrace with a landscaped sky garden. The apartment has been finished with luxury furniture throughout, including a Roche Bobois dining table with eight Knoll chairs, two large Minotti sofas and an Italia mirror coffee table.

READ MORE Dubai Property of the Week: rare Marina villa on the market for Dh9 million

The open-plan kitchen and dining room are located on the first floor, with high-end integrated appliances by Miele and Gaggenau, and a fitted wine cooler. There is also a spa room, complete with a professional electric massage bed and a cryotherapy room.

Also on the first floor is an entertaining space, with a large projector screen and custom TMC Furniture sofa set and a Cretors popcorn maker.

Upstairs, you'll find the master suite, which comes with en suite facilities, fitted out with Fendi, Versace and Villeroy & Boch furnishings.

What the broker says ...

Is a Burj Khalifa address or view more desirable for a purchaser?

For some buyers, the very fact they live in Burj Khalifa is a status symbol and something that drives demand. However, buyers of course recognise that a view of Burj Khalifa is a huge plus and thus the demand for Burj-facing properties is extremely high.