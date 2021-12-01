Dubai Property of the Week: Dh87m Palm Jumeirah villa has it all

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a villa on Palm Jumeirah.

The key details

This six-bedroom villa is located on Frond J and has been custom built with beachfront views. It stands on a plot of 14,897 square feet and has a built-up area of 14,500 sq ft.

The property is set over three floors, has two bedrooms on the ground floor and comes with a swimming pool, gym and wonderful roof terrace. It's on the market for Dh87 million with Knight Frank.

What's the story?

If Dubai had its own version of the hugely popular Netflix show Selling Sunset, this home would be a perfect fit.

Ok, so it isn't located in Hollywood Hills, but it comes with an abundance of sunshine, is set in the city's most glamorous area and is among the priciest properties in the country.

You can just imagine the cameras sweeping over Palm Jumeirah, taking in the roof terrace and then being given the wonderful light-filled view out from the lounge looking over the swimming pool and across the water to the next frond and Dubai Marina beyond.

In fact, you could spend a whole episode going through the interior furnishings, with the array of art on display – from colourful wall hangings to ornamental pieces – including an interesting-looking dog in a bathroom.

This home is high on style, but also comfort. While there's visually a lot going on, it has retained its sense of homeliness amid the the heavy customisation – and that is a feat.

Courtesy Knight Frank

What the broker says...

The property was built to sell rather than live in?

The client built it for her family to live in.

It comes with all furnishings?

Yes, it's fully furnished.

What makes this villa stand out from others on Palm Jumeirah?

The quality of the finishes, sourced worldwide personally by the owner.

What is its best feature?

The huge private terrace, with different seating areas and outstanding views over the marina and the Ain Dubai wheel.

How is the market on the Palm faring right now?

The market is very strong for good quality villas, we are seeing an increased demand for custom-built villas.

- Anne Ogilvie, associate partner, Knight Frank