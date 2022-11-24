Taylor Swift's $45,000-a-month New York town house that inspired song is put up for rent

The New York City town house that inspired Taylor Swift’s song Cornelia Street has been put up for rent, costing $45,000 a month.

The home in West Village, Manhattan, was rented by the star in 2016, as was made famous by the track from her 2019 album Lover thanks to the lyric: “‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street,’ I say casually in the car.”

The property is listed by luxury real estate agency The Corcoran Group, which posted the advertisement earlier this week.

The brownstone townhouse was first built in the 1870s as a carriage house, the listing states, and has since been renovated into a luxury property. It has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, and a 30-foot swimming pool, as well as an exterior patio.

The spacious living room features “beamed ceilings, blond parquet Russian ipe wood floors, leaded glass windows and a wood-burning fireplace with a marble hearth”, according to the listing.

The dining room boasts “floor-to-ceiling casement windows [which] open on to tranquil West Village backyard views”.

There’s also a rooftop terrace with a “gabled roof structure and enjoy open views of downtown”.

The Corcoran Group shared a video tour of the apartment on TikTok and Instagram, which many of the star’s fans were quick to comment on.

“If we split it 5000 ways we can get it!!” one person said.

Another made light of the recent Ticketmaster controversy around Swift’s concert tickets. “Is there a queue to rent it? I’ve already been traumatised enough,” they wrote.

Another fan said: “The way I’d cry just remembering that Taylor walked the same floor.”

In a 2019 interview with Vulture, the home’s former owner David Aldea, said although he did not initially know who Swift was when he first rented the space to her, she instantly loved it.

“She walked in, and I’ll never forget this — she said: ‘Oooh, it’s so crafty,’” Aldea, who owned the property for 15 years, said. “And in Taylor-speak, that means ‘I like everything.’ She asked if she could rent not just the house but my style as well. So towels and dishes and glassware and furniture and just kind of ‘Take your clothes and go.’ So I did. She was an absolute delight to deal with.”