Taylor Swift resale ticket prices rise above $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Resellers are trying to fetch as much as $28,000 per ticket for Taylor Swift's US stadium tour, as fans battled to secure their spot to see the Anti-Hero singer live.

Online presales began on Tuesday and brought millions to Ticketmaster's website, causing periodic outages and long waiting times.

Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, said the sale had prompted "unprecedented demand" that caused delays and that it worked quickly to resolve them.

The Eras Tour is Swift's first since 2018, and it is not unusual for websites to encounter problems with popular shows or products such as collectable trainers or video game consoles.

A new round of Swift ticket presales, for select credit card holders, started on Wednesday with fewer complaints on social media. Some fans said waiting times stretched past three hours and many left empty-handed when ticket allotments sold out.

Over on resale sites, some buyers were trying to cash in on the fervour. Asking prices on StubHub for an April show in Tampa, Florida, ranged from $338 to $28,350 apiece.

Swift released her latest album, the pop record Midnights, in October. She has promised hits from albums spanning her career on the Eras Tour. The US shows are scheduled to start in March and end in August.

Additional tickets are scheduled to be made available to the general public on Friday.