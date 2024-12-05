Pantone colour of the year 2025: Mocha Mousse brings earthy elegance to homes and fashion

The Pantone Institute, widely considered the authority on all things colour, has selected Mocha Mousse as its colour of the year 2025. The “evocative soft brown” captures people's increasing desire for harmony and balance, according to the colour institute. The earthy shade also “nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort”. Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, says Mocha Mousse is a logical progression of last year's colour of the year, Peach Fuzz, with similar themes of leaning towards all things soft and neutral. Colours speak a fascinating language and their impact extends beyond fashion runways and furniture catalogues to the collective mood in society. Peach Fuzz, for example, is a warm, enveloping shade of apricot, and was chosen for its ability to “stir feelings of tenderness, peace and compassion, echo our innate yearning for closeness and connection, and aim to soothe a troubled world”. The shade for 2023 was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/2022/12/03/pantone-unveils-viva-magenta-as-2023-colour-of-the-year/" target="_blank">Viva Magenta</a>, meant to be “a new signal of strength that merges the warmth of a natural world with the endless rich possibilities of the digital space”. The purplish red is similar to the gradient colours used in Instagram’s camera app icon, and to the shades on the musical note logo of TikTok, the world's most popular video-sharing platform. In 2022, the institute selected <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/2021/12/09/pantone-creates-new-shade-for-its-colour-of-the-year-2022/" target="_blank">Very Peri</a>, “the happiest and warmest of the blues” blended with dynamic violet-red. It was meant to represent a blend of trustworthiness, tranquillity and comfort (from the blue) and energy, joy and creativity (from the violet-red) as the world recovered from the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, Pantone chose two shades: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/pantone-colours-of-the-year-2021-ultimate-grey-and-illuminating-yellow-1.1125831" target="_blank">Ultimate Grey and Illuminating yellow</a>. The solid grey represented thoughtfulness, composure and resilience, while the cheery yellow brought optimism, energy and hope of overcoming the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus. Other past shades include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/pantones-colour-of-the-year-2020-classic-blue-1.947143" target="_blank">Classic </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/pantones-colour-of-the-year-2020-classic-blue-1.947143" target="_blank">Blue</a> in 2020; and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/colour-me-coral-pantone-announces-colour-of-the-year-2019-1.799775" target="_blank">Living Coral </a>in 2019. Pantone’s colour of the year is based on its analysis of pop culture, fashion trends, sporting events, popular travel spots, social media, the entertainment industry and the latest technologies. Already, tones of mocha have shown up on the 2025 runways of Hermes and Valentino. The institute’s choice also typically acts as a cue for fashion, interior and industrial designers to adopt the colour into their future collections and concepts. Up for sipping mocha in mocha, anyone?