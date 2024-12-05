Mocha Mousse can be used in big-item furniture and surrounded by pops of pastel for maximum impact. Photo: Rug Society
Pantone colour of the year 2025: Mocha Mousse brings earthy elegance to homes and fashion

The shade also represents indulgences such as cacao, chocolate and coffee

Panna Munyal
December 05, 2024