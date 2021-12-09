Pantone creates new shade for its colour of the year 2022

The unusual times we find ourselves in have coloured almost all aspects of our lives. So it’s not surprising that Pantone, the institute that is recognised as the global authority on colour trends, has eschewed every shade from its rather substantial palette archive and come up, for the first time, with an entirely new hue for 2022.

Very Peri, Pantone’s colour of the year, is a fusion of blue and violet-red. The periwinkle shade is meant to exude a blend of trustworthiness, tranquillity and comfort (from the blue) and energy, joy and creativity (from the violet-red). It is, says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute, representative of “the expansive possibilities that lay before us”.

While it acknowledges the challenges of the past, the shade is more about looking ahead to a bright future, said the company.

“Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, Very Peri helps embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives. Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, Very Peri places the future in a new light.

Read more Interiors trends: wallpaper makes a comeback

“We are living in transformative times. Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.”

The institute's past colours of the year include: Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow in 2021; Classic Blue in 2020; and Living Coral in 2019.

Pantone’s shade of the year is based on its analysis of pop culture, fashion trends and sporting events, as well as popular travel spots, offerings from the entertainment industry and the latest technologies. Alongside, the institute’s colour choice typically acts as a cue for fashion, interior and industrial designers to adapt into their collections and concepts. Periwinkle curtains, anyone?