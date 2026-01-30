Why UAE petrol station coffee and food deserve more credit

The UAE’s food scene never fails to impress, whether it’s Michelin-starred restaurants, a neighbourhood cafe or a hole-in-the-wall shawarma joint. Yet, one of its most overlooked food stops isn’t a restaurant at all, it’s the petrol station.

For me, few morning rituals beat a stop at the Adnoc near my home for a dark mocha frappe, a perfectly balanced hit of caffeine and sweetness that ranks among my favourite coffees in the country. I love it so much, I’ve had to consciously rein myself in for fear I may get addicted.

Explaining to friends back in the US that I genuinely enjoy petrol station food raises eyebrows, but anyone who has spent time in the UAE and stepped inside one can likely attest to the variety on offer.

Both Emarat and Adnoc petrol stations have their own bakeries. Jaime Puebla / The National

Although this has changed in the past decade, when I was growing up in the US, petrol stations weren’t exactly renowned for their food. Sure, there were some snacks I could grab (which, as a child, felt like being let loose in a candy store), but nothing was particularly memorable.

When I moved to the UAE in 2014, there were many things that surprised me. Beyond the initial culture shock, I was struck by how organised everything felt. Once I started driving, I began paying closer attention to petrol stations and all they yielded.

Unlike what I was used to, the cafes and restaurants weren’t designed as an afterthought for people refuelling their cars. They were seemingly built with daily routines in mind, be it catering to morning commuters, late-night drivers or families on road trips.

Cleanliness plays a major role in that appeal. Petrol stations here are immaculately maintained, from the floors and counters to the coffee machines and kitchens.

The sheer range on offer is also noteworthy. Most stock freshly brewed coffees, made-to-order drinks, pastries, hot meals, fast food, chilled options and even groceries that go well beyond basic convenience.

The turkey and Brie sandwich from Adnoc's Oasis cafe has long been a favourite, while a friend swears by the egg puff at Emarat, produced by the petrol station’s own bakery, Bakeria. A colleague even cited the Americano at Adnoc as his favourite coffee in the UAE at large.

Some of the more popular items have made their way on to delivery apps such as Deliveroo and Careem. On more than one occasion, my colleagues and I have added to cart coffee, tea, matcha and more directly from the neighbourhood petrol station.

There’s also something refreshingly low-pressure about the food here. There are no long queues to navigate and no pressure to linger once the coffee is finished. Prices are often more reasonable than cafes offering similar items, making it feel like a small indulgence rather than a guilty one.

I think, in many ways, petrol station food also reflects a broader truth about the UAE’s dining landscape, that good food isn’t confined to five-star hotels or expensive restaurants.

Abdulla Omar Cafeteria serves a mean Chips Oman paratha. Reem Mohammed / The National

Instead, it can show up in everyday places as an affordable option for all. See: Chips Oman sandwiches (nakanak) from Abdulla Omar Cafeteria at the Eppco petrol station by the Dubai-Al Ain highway.

While I may not be ready to give up on cafes altogether, when it comes to a reliable morning pick-me-up, petrol stations have quietly won me over – one dark mocha frappe at a time.