Lifestyle

Food

Meet the 16-year-old Emirati chef whose traditional desserts are going down a treat at Expo 2025 Osaka

Khalifa Mohammed Al Otaiba is wowing Japanese attendees at his workshop within the UAE pavilion

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi
Osaka, Japan

August 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

With its inviting glass facade design and showcase of the country's past, present and future, the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has been popular with Japanese visitors.

The National was recently invited for a tour of the pavilion's sections, and how they demonstrate the UAE’s deep connection to its past, while striving towards a better future. During the tour, we were told we would be attending a workshop hosted by an Emirati chef.

I assumed that it would be someone with a lot of experience, perhaps one of the chefs who put together the Emirati menu at the pavilion’s restaurant. I was pleasantly surprised to find out the workshop would be hosted by Khalifa Mohammed Al Otaiba, who is only 16 years old.

Even more surprising was the number of Japanese visitors who flocked for one of the limited seats available to attend the workshop. In the 30-minute sessions, scheduled twice on the same day, chef Al Otaiba first cooked luqaimat, a traditional Emirati dessert consisting of fried dough balls covered in date syrup. Often eaten during Ramadan, luqaimat is a staple Emirati dessert. Always presented with a cup of coffee, they are often used in UAE homes as a way to welcome guests.

Khalifa Mohammed Al Otaiba in action at the UAE pavilion. Thoraya Abdullahi / The National
Khalifa Mohammed Al Otaiba in action at the UAE pavilion. Thoraya Abdullahi / The National

In the second workshop, Al Otaiba cooked sago, a traditional dessert made using tapioca pearls and cooked with saffron and rose water. It takes on a golden colour from the saffron and is the perfect way to end a rich Emirati meal.

Throughout the workshops, Al Otaiba was aided by chef Francisco Araya, Al Otaiba’s mentor at the International Centre for Culinary Arts in Abu Dhabi.

“I feel really proud that I'm representing my country,” Al Otaiba tells The National. “I feel like it's a chance to inspire other young chefs and young people to pursue careers in cooking.”

The passion Al Otaiba has for both cooking and the traditional Emirati desserts he’s preparing really shone through in these workshops. Curious Japanese attendants were not at all concerned with the age of the chef, they hung on to every word and were looking to learn how to prepare these dishes, as well as taste them for themselves.

Emirati chef Khalifa Mohammed Al Otaiba says he wants to become an engineer. Photo: UAE Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka
Emirati chef Khalifa Mohammed Al Otaiba says he wants to become an engineer. Photo: UAE Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka

After the sessions were over, many attendees approached the young chef to thank him for showing them something new and allowing them to taste a piece of the UAE that they would have only been able to experience if they visited the country.

Al Otaiba was introduced to cooking by his sister. “She introduced me to ICCA and when I went to the course, I had a lot of fun and I enjoyed it and now I'm pursuing this in my free time," he said.

“I'm more of a technical person. That's why I entered cooking because it's very technical.”

Despite his evident passion and talent, Al Otaiba surprised attendees when he said that he hoped to become an engineer, rather than a full-time chef. Cooking will remain his biggest hobby, he assured.

Chef Araya in-turn is not giving up on his protegee just yet. "He wants to be an engineer, but I'm just going to let him go to university and then catch him back because I need that Emirati talent, to show the world how good Emirati food is," he says.

The UAE pavilion has been hosting Emirati cooking workshops since the start of the Expo. Earlier in July, Emirati chef Mohammed Al Banna, owner of popular Dubai restaurant Al Banoosh, hosted workshops where he cooked margoog, a hearty lamb and vegetable stew seasoned with spices and dried limes.

The UAE Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 has a restaurant which serves authentic Emirati dishes. Victor Besa / The National
The UAE Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 has a restaurant which serves authentic Emirati dishes. Victor Besa / The National

The restaurant at Expo has also become a popular spot, serving authentic Emirati food, such as machboos, fish stew and a vegetarian eggplant option, presented in the style of Japanese bento boxes. Mariam Al Memari, deputy commissioner general and pavilion director, and head of UAE Expo Office says that they wanted traditional Emirati food to have a more Japanese presentation.

“We really wanted the Japanese audiences to get to know the Emirati culture through food. We've designed the restaurant offering in that sense,” Al Memari explains. “We wanted to make it presentable to the Japanese by presenting it in a bento box, which is traditional to them.

"They're really loving the restaurant and the Emirati cuisine, which is something that was surprising knowing the Japanese and their taste palate – and they queue for more than an hour every day to get in.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, arrives at Expo 2025 in Japan. All photos: @HHShkMohd / X
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, arrives at Expo 2025 in Japan. All photos: @HHShkMohd / X
Sheikh Mohammed visits the UAE's pavilion
Sheikh Mohammed visits the UAE's pavilion
Sheikh Mohammed hailed the UAE pavilion as a celebration of the nation's rich past and its bright future
Sheikh Mohammed hailed the UAE pavilion as a celebration of the nation's rich past and its bright future
The pavilion's theme is Earth to Ether, which symbolises the UAE's journey towards a future guided by innovation, imagination and exploration
The pavilion's theme is Earth to Ether, which symbolises the UAE's journey towards a future guided by innovation, imagination and exploration
The UAE pavilion hosts more than 40 programmes to encourage learning, collaboration and co-creation
The UAE pavilion hosts more than 40 programmes to encourage learning, collaboration and co-creation
There is also an on-site restaurant that serves traditional Emirati food
There is also an on-site restaurant that serves traditional Emirati food
Sheikh Mohammed also praised the palm tree-inspired design of the pavilion, which pays tribute to the history of the Emirates
Sheikh Mohammed also praised the palm tree-inspired design of the pavilion, which pays tribute to the history of the Emirates

Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
What the law says

Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.

“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.

“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”

If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Libya's&nbsp;Gold

UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. 

The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011.

Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

While you're here
The biog

DOB: March 13, 1987
Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon
School: ACS in Lebanon
University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut
MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City
Nationality: Lebanese
Status: Single
Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

While you're here
Essentials

The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct from the UAE to Geneva from Dh2,845 return, including taxes. The flight takes 6 hours. 

The package

Clinique La Prairie offers a variety of programmes. A six-night Master Detox costs from 14,900 Swiss francs (Dh57,655), including all food, accommodation and a set schedule of medical consultations and spa treatments.

Section 375

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat

Director: Ajay Bahl

Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL

Rating: 3.5/5

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

If you go:
The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes
The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance
Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free
The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

Januzaj's club record

Manchester United 50 appearances, 5 goals

Borussia Dortmund (loan) 6 appearances, 0 goals

Sunderland (loan) 25 appearances, 0 goals

While you're here

Voices: How A Great Singer Can Change Your Life
Nick Coleman
Jonathan Cape

More on animal trafficking
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
You might also like
Tips for job-seekers
  • Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
  • Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.

David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Updated: August 01, 2025, 6:00 PM`
UAEJapanWeekend
Read next...
Emiratis Alia Aleissaee, left, and Meznah Al Ansaari, right pose for photographs with visitors at the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka. Photo: UAE Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka

Arigato from Japan: Emirati guides win fans at Expo 2025 Osaka

The geometric motifs have been repurposed from the popular Japan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 to build the Women's Pavilion at the ongoing Expo 2025 Osaka forging a link between two global expositions. Victor Besa / The National

Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has roots in Dubai's world's fair