UAE pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 welcomes two millionth visitor

The UAE's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka on Monday celebrated welcoming its two millionth visitor with an event merging Japanese and Emirati tradition.

The palm tree-inspired pavilion – which pays homage to the country's rich history and enterprising vision for the future – has proven a hit with international crowds since the latest world's fair opened on April 13.

The UAE team marked the milestone achievement with a special event inspired by the ancient Japanese festival of Tanabata, highlighting the pavilion's significant role in cultivating cultural connections from the Middle East to the Far East.

The Tanabata – or star festival – celebrates the uniting of two deities which, according to legend, are separated by the Milky Way and can meet once a year only on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

It is typically marked by wishes being hung on bamboo branches. The UAE pavilion offered an Emirati twist to the festivities by instead using palm fronds as the natural canvas on which people expressed their hopes and dreams.

Shihab Alfaheem, the UAE's ambassador to Japan, said the colourful event served to symbolise the deep-rooted friendship between the Emirates and Japan.

“We are deeply honoured to have welcomed two million visitors to the UAE pavilion," he said.

"This reflects the world's interest, trust and connection with the UAE’s journey. By celebrating this milestone during Tanabata, we not only honoured a cherished Japanese tradition but also embraced the spirit of cultural exchange that defines Expo 2025. Our pavilion continues to be a living space of ideas, creativity and shared values.”

The pavilion's theme is Earth to Ether, which symbolises the UAE's journey towards a future guided by innovation, imagination and exploration.

It seeks to tell the story of the country's work in the space sector, sustainability and health care, among other areas.

The site hosts more than 40 programmes to encourage learning, collaboration and co-creation, while an on-site restaurant serves traditional Emirati food to bring national cuisine to an international audience.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the UAE's pavilion during a tour of Expo 2025 Osaka in April.

“I was impressed by the design of our national pavilion, inspired by the palm tree, which reimagines the traditional Arish – the old homes built from palm fronds and trunks.

“However, the content of the UAE Arish showcases our space projects, future initiatives in the health sector and our progress in sustainability projects.

Sharing the UAE's story

The UAE opened has its national pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, in Japan. Photo: Wam Among those attending the inauguration were Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Special Envoy to Japan, and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State. Photo: Wam The unveiling revealed a space that blends Emirati heritage with innovation and global collaboration. Photo: Adnoc It brings together heritage, innovation and interdisciplinary global collaboration. Photo: Wam The pavilion drew design inspiration from the UAE’s date palm tree. Photo: Wam It reinterprets 'areesh' – traditional Emirati vernacular architecture – by integrating agricultural date palm waste with masterful Japanese woodwork techniques. Photo: Wam The pavilion’s signature feature is its striking forest of 90 columns, soaring 16 metres into the air. Photo: Wam Created by the Earth to Ether Design Collective – an interdisciplinary network of Emirati and Japanese creatives – the pavilion is a testament to integrated, global collaboration. Photo: Wam 'Here in Osaka, we are proud to share how the UAE is translating ambition into tangible progress,' said Dr Al Jaber. Photo: Wam The world's fair is taking place in Osaka until October 13 and follows on from the success of Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Wam

“Our pavilion embodies our commitment to our authentic past and our passion for the future.

Expo 2025 opened on April 13 and runs until October 13. It provides a global platform for more than 150 countries to showcase their heritage, achievements and enterprising plans for future progress.

The six-month event in Japan comes after the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first world’s fair to be held in the Middle East and North Africa, which recorded more than 24 million visits over six months.

Expo 2025 Osaka attracted five million visits in its first six weeks, putting it on track to hit its 28 million target.