The Inflated Burger at Snackery Street is designed to look like junk food while using healthier ingredients and combating obesity. Photo: David Jagersma
Inside the weird and wonderful world of food design

From cauliflower-dough burgers to 3D-printed fruits, meet the people reshaping our relationship with what’s on our plate

Josh Sims

May 11, 2025