Save Dh40 on Li Jiang's rock n roll spicy prawn sushi dish at Taste of Abu Dhabi. Photo: Li Jiang / The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Save Dh40 on Li Jiang's rock n roll spicy prawn sushi dish at Taste of Abu Dhabi. Photo: Li Jiang / The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Lifestyle

Food

Taste of Abu Dhabi: Discounted dishes to try at food festival this weekend

Save up to Dh40 per item as restaurants serve their signature and child-friendly fare

Panna Munyal
Panna Munyal

November 14, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender