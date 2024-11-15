Flavour Fields uses oyster mushrooms grown out of discarded coffee grounds. Photo: Flavour Fields
Flavour Fields uses oyster mushrooms grown out of discarded coffee grounds. Photo: Flavour Fields

Lifestyle

Food

Coffee mushrooms, beetroot ketchup and ugly soup: Inside the wild world of Flavour Fields

The Dubai restaurant builds its menu around what is grown and produced in the UAE

Sarah Maisey

November 15, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender