Halloween party food, from monster cakes to zombie lollipops

A number of UAE cafes and bakeries are offering limited-time <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/14/halloween-children-family-friendly-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Halloween</a> treats in spooky shapes and patterns. Here are six to sample. The British retailer has both single and sharing packs of Halloween treats – all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/15/halloween-parties-for-adults-dubai/" target="_blank">suitably spooky</a>. Toads are the main motif this season and available in the form of bubbly milk chocolate (Hocus Croakus, Dh6) and strawberry and cola-flavoured gummies (Toxic Toads, Dh22). A packet of 10 Creepy Chocolate lollipops (Dh25) is ideal for visiting trick-or-treaters and the Glow in the Dark Ghost Train (Dh55) is full of eerie treats. <i>Available in M&S cafes across the UAE</i> Its usual mini cupcakes aside, Sugargram is serving up limited-time Spooky Bonbons (Dh40 for five pieces or Dh170 for 25 pieces) for Halloween. Available in flavours such as pumpkin spice, hot choco, pop rocks, coconut truffle and yuzu, the artisanal chocolates also come packed in a black-sleeved box studded with bats. <i>Available through Deliveroo and Chatfood</i> The French patisserie is serving its signature macarons in an eerie but elegant black-and-orange box as well as offering an assortment of macarons printed with spooky motifs (Dh210 for 12 pieces). For Halloween, Laduree is introducing the Popcorn Tart (from Dh52) with a crusty dough, corn almond cream, macadamia nuts, roasted corn praline, caramel popcorn and chocolate bat garnish. <i>Available in</i> <i>Laduree</i> <i>outlets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai</i> This Dubai bakery offers Mini Monster cakes (Dh65) and Halloween cakelettes (Dh160 to Dh205). Each can be personalised with a choice of flavour, text and monster design, from spider webs, pumpkins and bats, to witches, zombies and scary clowns. <i>Available on Chatfood and Deliveroo</i> For toddlers up to the age of two, baby food company Bumblebee has put together a nutritionist-approved Halloween bundle (Dh99). It includes healthy yet fun snacks, including 10 bat-shaped cookies with reduced sugar icing and topped with edible eyes, plus fruit and veg that can be shaped using the ghost, skull and pumpkin cutters included as part of the kit. <i>Available on the Bumblebee Foods website</i> A limited-time cinnamon-nutmeg latte (Dh25) aside, the cafe is retailing themed cookies (Dh15 for three pieces) for Halloween parties and trick-or-treaters. Made of gingerbread, the cookies are moulded into ghost and pumpkin shapes and are available until November 1. <i>Available at Jones the Grocer outlets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah</i>