New Dubai restaurants opening in August, including Babel and Din Tai Fung

After a relatively quiet July, the UAE's dining scene is firing up again this month with big-name launches in the pipeline, including venues led by celebrity chefs.

Here are seven to check out in Dubai.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Cuisine: Indian

Duck galawati. Photo: Atrangi

The Indian restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr is Ritu Dalmia’s latest endeavour. The prolific chef, who usually specialises in Italian cooking and runs Delhi’s Diva restaurant, aims to provide a distinctive twist on Indian cuisine while tapping into the country’s diverse roots.

Customers can expect dishes such as chole bhature, duck galawati and kappa meen curry. Fans of Indian cuisine can look forward to cooking celebrating simplicity.

As Dalmia tells The National: “What's interesting about Indian cooking is the amount of spices available to us, but the real challenge is to use them intelligently. I don't want to prove how clever I am by using 50 different spices, but rather I want to use one spice that will stand out, and make people really taste what they are eating.”

Opens August 16; Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai; 800 6234628

Hoe Lee Kow

Cuisine: Korean

Sweet potato brulee. Photo: Hoe Lee Kow

Michelin-lauded chef Reif Othman, who is best known for his Japanese Kushiyaki cooking, has ventured into the Korean barbecue business with Hoe Lee Kow, which is open at Dubai Hills Business Park.

On the menu are “unconventional” dishes including grilled ori gogi, ramyun soup, sweet potato brulee and plenty of sharing-style banchan dishes with rice.

The restaurant lists its dress code as smart-casual and says it “reserves the right to deny entry to anyone wearing flip-flops, beachwear and gymwear after 6pm”, while children under 10 are not allowed after 8pm.

Open Tuesday to Thursday, 6pm-11pm; Friday, 6pm-midnight; Saturday, noon-midnight; Sunday, noon-11pm; Monday, closed; Building 4, Dubai Hills Business Park; 04 255 5142

Din Tai Fung

Cuisine: Chinese

Din Tai Fung is known for its dumplings and sauces. Photo: Din Tai Fung

The beloved Taiwanese brand will open its first licensed restaurant in the UAE this month, on Bluewaters Island, Dubai.

While the xiao long bao, tangy wontons, egg fried rice and dan dan noodles are time-tested favourites, we also love the mutton pot stickers, prawn pancakes and bean curd puffs.

Opening TBC; The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Osh Del Mar

Cuisine: Uzbek, Central Asian

The Uzbek restaurant will open at Address Beach Resort this month. Photo: Osh Del Mar

Open-fire cooking with a focus on seafood is the USP of this restaurant at Address Beach Resort, which serves dishes from Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

Variations of these – both seafood and meat – will be prepared using three types of charcoal grills (Josper, robata and spit), plus natural wood smoke.

Daily, 5pm-1am; Address Beach Resort, Dubai; 050 914 4215

Homer Lobster

Cuisine: American

The French chain is known for its signature lobster rolls. Photo: Homer Lobster

The popular Paris restaurant opened its first Middle East outlet in the Dubai International Financial Centre on Wednesday.

Founded by Moise Sfez, who was inspired by a lobster roll he had in New York, the dining spot has since grown to have multiple branches in France after the original Paris restaurant became a favourite among tourists and residents.

Aside from the lobster rolls, other sandwiches on the menu include tuna mel and salmon pastrami, served alongside the restaurant's own coleslaw.

Open daily, 10am-10pm; Precinct Building 5, the DIFC

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings

Cuisine: American

The brand is originally from the US. Photo: Hangry Joe's

Another new franchise is Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings, a popular chain from the US.

The Dubai outpost is in City Walk, and serves the chain's Nashville-style chicken with a Korean twist. On the menu are chicken sando, chicken fingers, chicken and waffles, fries and flavoured wings. Diners can adjust the heat level of their orders, from no seasoning to angry hot.

The restaurant also serves milkshakes, boba teas and acai bowls.

Monday to Thursday, noon-1am; Friday to Sunday, noon-2am; City Walk, Al Wasl; 055 209 8769

Babel

Cuisine: Lebanese

Babel first opened in Dbayeh, Lebanon, in 2009. Photo: Babel

The Lebanese fine-dining restaurant now has a 9,500-square-foot location at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue, including a terrace overlooking the Dubai Fountain.

With a flagship restaurant in Dbayeh, Lebanon, Babel is named after the ancient city on the banks of the Euphrates.

On the menu are Levantine classics, such as smokey caviar hummus, kibbeh nayeh, falafel truffle, smoked short ribs and baklava pistachio.

Open daily, noon-midnight; Dubai Mall; www.babelrestaurant.com