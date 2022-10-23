New Bollywood-inspired dinner show launches in Dubai in time for Diwali

In the past couple of years, the dinner-and-a-show scene has thrived in Dubai, and now a new Bollywood-themed experience has launched just in time for Diwali.

Bollywood Parks Dubai, a park themed around India’s biggest movie industry, has announced the opening of Bombay Dreams, a dinner show set at the Namaste India Restaurant, near the Rajmahal Theatre at the theme park.

It promises a “grand dance show worthy of a Bollywood blockbuster”, according to the announcement, alongside Indian fine dining.

Authentic dance styles will be displayed on stage, as actors bring to life a traditional Indian love story that spans courtships to a traditional wedding, all while showcasing pop songs and classic hits.

The show takes place from 7pm to 9pm each night from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tickets start from Dh225 for the dinner and show, although guests can also add a beverage package for Dh100 or one with premium drinks for Dh175.

A booming industry

A number of new restaurants — including Nova, Papillon, Dream, Street Diversions and The Theater— have all opened over the past year or so, with each offering something unique within the dinner-and-a-show experience.

The format isn’t new internationally speaking, but it is a relatively fresh idea for the region.

Kayzar Iam, creative director of Street Diversions at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, previously told The National that the appeal of such concepts lies in being able to offer something new to customers. “There are more than 12,000 food and beverage outlets in Dubai — the offering is huge. Offering a show aspect is an added incentive when it comes to pulling in customers.”

Layla Kardan, who launched Papillon, a restaurant with cabaret shows, believes the pandemic forced a change in the events and entertainment sector.

Layla Kardan’s cabaret dinner-and-a-show experience Papillon is open in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

“Clubs really haven’t come back since Covid-19 began, and now people are used to going out and sitting down, and still wanting to experience something entertaining but also enriching,” she told The National. “This is why there is a growing appetite for concepts that bring different elements together, such as food, theatre and dance.”

In the UAE, Play Restaurant & Lounge was among the first to bring dinner with a show to the country in 2016, combining a series of live acts with Asian-inspired cuisine (think sushi, ceviche and black cod), but it’s only since the pandemic hit that this scene has really flourished.

Celebrating Diwali

Restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and other venues across the UAE are celebrating the festival of lights.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, from 8.30pm on Sunday, the water and lights show Imagine has been specially choreographed to mark Diwali and a fireworks display will also take place.

At Yas Island, a 24-day Diwali shopping festival has been running at Yas Mall since October 14, while Michelin-lauded chef Vineet Bhatia has curated a special a la carte menu at Angar, which is on offer from Monday to Saturday, and A R Rahman is set to perform at Etihad Arena on Saturday to mark the occasion.

Back in Dubai, the Waterfront Market is hosting a Diwali-themed festival until Monday, with Indian-inspired live cooking stations and workshops including diya painting, rangoli making and henna. Bollywood dance performances at the market are also ongoing.

