Acrobatics and escargot: new Dubai Marina restaurant Nova promises fine dining with a show

When it officially opens on Sunday, Nova Restaurant and Lounge promises to offer patrons “a theatrical voyage around the Mediterranean islands”.

This manifests in the form of a central stage, for singers, musicians and aerialists, as well as a fine dining menu with creative flavour combinations.

What’s on the menu?

There is plenty for seafood lovers, meat eaters and pasta buffs, while generalists will be spoilt for choice by former LPM Istanbul chef Dogukan Duguncu’s creations.

Some of the more creative options include: chicken liver mousse with candied orange zest; roasted bone marrow with garlic breadcrumbs; and a vegan coconut and citrus tart for dessert.

Steak fans may enjoy the 1.5-kilogram Tomahawk, while seafood enthusiasts can opt for the seared scallops with saffron risotto or the lacquered black cod. The mafaldine carbonara comes with snap peas, veal bacon, pecorino cheese and a sunny side up duck’s egg.

Other dishes include snails in garlic butter, foie gras with apples and onions, and octopus with saffron aioli.

The highlight of this menu is its desserts. From the berries and Madagascar vanilla cheesecake to the artistically plated dark chocolate fondant, these will tantalise your taste buds and social feeds alike.

The interior

The space features black walls, pink neon lights, Italian marble tables with gold accents, and teal and cream furnishings. The effect is like being ensconced in an Art Deco cocoon with mood lighting aplenty.

The restaurant also has a terrace overlooking the Dubai Marina skyline.

The vibe

Fine dining with a show is the latest fad on Dubai’s culinary circuit, and Nova promises to deliver this in spades, with its line-up of entertainment, gourmet food and creative cocktails.

The restaurant will also introduce weekend brunches and a ladies’ night in the weeks to come.

Nova is set to open on Sunday, September 26, at the Address Dubai Marina, daily from 7pm to 3am