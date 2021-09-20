From Paris to Dubai: celebrity favourite Caviar Kaspia to open in October

Eight months after it teased a Dubai opening on Instagram, Caviar Kaspia will welcome guests to its Dubai International Financial Centre outpost from next month.

First opened in Paris almost a century ago, in 1927 – when it was the haunt of the who’s who of the fashion, art, literary and business swish set – the restaurant currently counts among its patrons Rihanna, Beyonce and Jay Z, Emily Ratajkowski and the Hadid and Kardashian sisters.

What's on the menu

Plenty of costly caviar, of course – from esturgeon blanc to Oscietra. These will be served with eggs, toast, pasta and the famed Kaspia baked potato.

The seafood restaurant is also known for its smoked fish dishes (think smoked salmon blinis), plus everything from king crab, crayfish and lobster medallion to pasta and risotto.

The dessert menu will bring the Parisian signature baba a la vodka, but Kaspia Dubai’s patissier also promises additions for the local menu, including a glitzing baked Alaska.

The interior

Caviar Kaspia Dubai will be open for lunch and dinner, and features indoor seating, plus a terrace, and separate lounge and bar areas.

The interior promises to meld the best of luxurious Franco-Russian decor, as in the original Parisian restaurant – think woodwork and warm tones, plus authentic Russian objets d’art.

The vibe

Caviar Kaspia Paris is known for its old-school charm, which attracts both couples and business guests alike, and the Dubai outpost will “embody the dynamism and excellence combining old-world elegance with a contemporary touch”, a statement released by the brand says.

The focus does not have to be only on the caviar, either. An extensive beverage list, plus roe-free dishes ensure that Caviar Kaspia Dubai will appeal to every taste.

Caviar Kaspia is at DIFC Gate Village Building 2, and will be open from noon to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, and noon to 2am on Thursday and Friday. The exact opening date is yet to be revealed.