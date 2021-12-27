Inside Papillon: Dubai’s new cabaret and dinner show choreographed by a Hollywood luminary

The UAE entertainment scene continues to be redefined by Covid-19, with the Dubai cabaret show and dining venue Papillon being its latest addition.

Located in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, it's the brainchild of seasoned singer, model and Dubai resident Layla Kardan.

Running four nights a week, each show comprises a series of song and dance routines reflecting the Parisian glamour and artistry of the genre.

The on-stage action is paired with an elegant multi-course menu of French and Mediterranean cuisine.

'Papillon' comprises eight separate dance and music performances. Antonie Robertson / The National

Speaking to The National on the eve of Papillon’s one-month anniversary, Kardan says the positive reception from the audience underlines a fundamental shift within the UAE’s events and entertainment sector.

“What the pandemic did is force people to think broader than just clubs, and that’s both for customers and organisers,” she says.

“Clubs really haven’t come back since Covid began, and now people are used to going out and sitting down and still wanting to experience something entertaining but also enriching.

“This is why there is a growing appetite for concepts, for example, that bring different elements together like food, theatre and dance.”

A purpose-built venue

Papillon joins a growing number of Dubai dinner shows such as Billionaire Dubai, launched by Italian entertainment mogul and former Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore, and The Theatre, led by Lebanese-Armenian composer Guy Manoukian.

Where both incorporate the occasional cabaret sequence, Papillon is fully dedicated to the 15th-century art form with its heady blend of music, dance and theatre.

Kardan says the pandemic allowed her to execute the idea in five months.

“It was a dream of mine for a long time but I have just been so busy working on other immediate projects, whether it is in fashion or music, that I felt I will eventually get around to it years later,” she says.

“But when all the clubs and venues shut down, and I was spending more time at home and not travelling, it became the best time to dedicate myself to the idea.”

The timing, despite the bleakness of the period, was also fortuitous, as The Westin Mena Seyahi approached Kardan earlier in the year in their search for a concept to take over the space vacated by the restaurant China Grill.

“I really couldn’t ask for a better partnership in that they gave me carte blanche in terms of the show and designing the venue."

This meant a total refurbishment to create a large purpose-built stage (where the China Grill kitchen used to be), private booths in the first floor, and installing audiovisual equipment from lighting rigs and speakers to a dedicated production booth.

A touch of Hollywood

When it comes to assembling the creative team, Kardan turned to an established name in Broadway and Hollywood.

American Denise Faye is the creative director for pop star Cher and choreographed her Dressed to Kill and Classic Cher world tours, plus choreographed sequences for Academy Award-winning musicals Chicago and Nine.

While Faye created the various set pieces focusing on Kardan’s theme of “sensual liberation”, Kardan auditioned dancers from France to Argentina via Zoom.

Those who made the cut relocated to Dubai and underwent an intensive five-week period of rehearsals with Faye.

The Wagyu tomahawk at Papillon. Photo: Papillon

On the culinary front, Kardan and business partner Hamdan Al-Khafaji (founder of Mexican restaurant La Carnita) were also at work creating a menu fit for the venue.

"To be honest, the menu was more based on our own personal experiences than the show itself and addressing what we don't like about certain dining experiences," Kardan explains.

"We want the food to be elegant and not require all the extra frills like fire and smoke.

"We focused mostly on the quality of the produce, the best ingredients and decent sized portions."

The result is a blend of classic French and Mediterranean staples, such as escargots with herb butter and mushroom risotto, mixed with international favourites such as lamb chops and Wagyu tomahawk.

Desserts include a decadent chocolate tart and cheesecake.

A natural progression

When the culinary and show elements come together, Papillon sings.

In the sold-out show The National attended on Christmas Eve, the place exuded a chic, speakeasy vibe.

The enormity of the stage is accentuated by the high ceilings and the venue’s intimate capacity of 96 people.

The performances are superb, with audiences being able to appreciate each of the eight set-pieces individually – due to stage design, the eclectic music score and costumes – or as part of a bigger and abstract story of a woman’s quest to find emotional and physical liberation.

Layla Kardan performing at Papillon. Antonie Robertson / The National

Interestingly, Kardan is not a mainstay of Papillon. She appears occasionally to perform a jazz or soul ballad, such as Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come, but otherwise, she is content to allow others to shine.

“I am performing occasionally because there will be a certain segment of the audience who would have come to see me,” she says.

“But I will gradually phase myself out of the show and work behind the scenes, because, for one thing, it will be challenging to sing four times a week and every week.

"Also, I do feel the quality of the show, from the talent to the production, speaks for itself already.”

Papillon also speaks to a wider truth facing all artists as their careers were upended by the pandemic.

Kardan says Covid-19 taught her the importance of diversifying her talent and income.

"It's a very volatile time now for artists," she says.

"That uncertainty shows the importance of diversifying what you do, while still being in line with what you are doing.

“While this sometimes happens as a natural progression, we should consciously aim to do bigger and better things."

Papillon runs from Tuesday to Friday, 8pm to 3am. The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Dinner packages, including a four-course menu, are from Dh1,500. For information and reservations, email contact@papillondxb.com or call 050 252 4098.