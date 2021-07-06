From Dubai to the world: The Theatre aims to take its home-grown cabaret concept global

Guy Manoukian’s latest venture is a show-stopper.

Launched last week, The Theatre is a glitzy dinner and cabaret concept and features musical and dance routines, curated by the acclaimed Lebanese-Armenian composer.

Running weekly from Wednesday to Saturday at Fairmont Dubai, each of the two nightly shows boast slick choreography, acrobatics and eclectic band performances of Levant folk classics, such as Ya Rayes by late Lebanese singer Wadih El Safi, and global hits, such as the epic ballad Faithfully by 1980s rockers Journey.

It is in the latter where Manoukian would slip away from the technical booth to make an appearance on stage behind the piano.

“I can’t resist,” he tells The National.

“A lot of my hard-core fans are used to seeing me play a certain cross of oriental music, which I love. But I am also a fan of so many other kinds of music and Journey is one of my favourite groups.

“With this show, it gives me a rare chance to create a programme based on the music that shaped both my life.”

Dinner and a show

The dream gig was proposed to Manoukian last year, when partnering up with UAE food and beverage companies Bulldozer Group (behind Scalini and Gaia) and 7 Management (behind Seven Sisters) to launch The Theatre.

“Right now I am working on a performance with songs Boyz II Men as well as the Gypsy Kings. We also had these amazing dancers working on routines based on films I love and grew up with, such as 9 ½ Weeks,“ he says.

“Basically, what you are seeing on stage is an extension of myself.”

What stops The Theatre from veering into sheer self-indulgence, however, is the efficiency of all involved.

The venue is equal part elegance and kitsch.

Well-dressed clientele sit on dimly-lit tables, under regal chandeliers, surrounding a T-shaped stage covered by red velvet curtains.

With a three-decade international music career, Manoukian knows what he is looking for on stage.

Sushi at The Theatre, a new nightlife venue in Dubai at Fairmont Dubai. Courtesy The Theatre

Each two-hour show is full of fast-moving performances, evoking certain eras of pop culture: there is a Las Vegas-style crooner doing a smooth take on Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli, a troupe of dancers doing a swinging take on Joe Cocker’s You Can Leave Your Hat On and an Arabic wedding band belting out dabke-ready anthems.

That fun and refined approach is also reflected in the international menu on offer. From hearty lamb chops and zesty black cod, to shared platters of sushi, sashimi, and maki rolls, in addition to a decadent truffle pizza, the offerings are generous and often delivered within 15 minutes.

Hiring the best

That seamless interplay between service and performance is crucial, Manoukian says, to ensure each of the two shows run on time.

Indeed, the 8pm seating The National attended on Saturday wrapped up 10 minutes before the doors opened for the 10pm performance.

More than the opportunity to cater to a bigger crowd amid social distancing restrictions, having two shows a night also allows The Theatre to appeal to a diverse audience.

While both sets deliver the glitz and glam, Manoukian says the 8pm session caters to a slightly more conservative audience, with the follow up being more party-driven.

A singer in full flight at The Theatre in Fairmont Dubai. Shruti Jain for The National

With no two nightly shows the same, up to 40 separate performances have been devised with many to debut in the coming weeks.

“A lot of that is down to the quality of talent we have,” Manoukian says.

"The irony of the whole pandemic is that it made a lot of world-class creatives available, which is so rare.

“So we managed to get dancers and people from shows like Cirque du Soleil, for example."

Taking the show on the road

Also convincing them to sign up are The Theatre’s global ambitions.

Manoukian confirms negotiations are already under way with international investors, some of whom flew in to attend the opening night last week.

There is a catch, however.

The Theatre is not just a brand you can just franchise,” he says. “If we are not behind it, from the performance and the hospitality to the management, then we won’t accept it.

“If that is the case, we would rather expand ourselves once we built a solid base in Dubai.”

It is an end game partly inspired by Manoukian’s gratitude to the emirate, which recently granted him a golden visa.

“We are creating is a home-grown brand directly from the UAE. Our expansion plans are ambitious and this is something to be proud of,” he says.

"It is also what I want to do. I want to give more time to the UAE and Dubai for showing me love and respect for the past 20 years. While I am proud to receive the golden visa it doesn't stop there ... When you show appreciation to people because of their talent, then they have to give back with their talents unconditionally.”

The Theatre runs from Wednesday to Saturday; show times are 8pm and 10pm; doors open from 7.30pm to 2am; call 04 222 2268

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The details Colette Director: Wash Westmoreland Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West Our take: 3/5

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 - 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; Over £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak decides the fate of SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget, with expectations he will extend the perk unti June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers.

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



