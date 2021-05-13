Abu Dhabi's Yas Bay: your ultimate guide to the restaurants opening at the waterfront destination in 2021

It seems like there's a new restaurant announcement coming from Yas Bay, the up-and-coming destination located in the south of Yas Island, almost every week.

The Yas Bay Waterfront is soon to be a vibrant leisure and entertainment district, housing a number of top-notch restaurants, cafes and bars. Although no official launch date has been announced, most restaurants are scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2021.

Here’s a look at some of the exciting concepts that have been confirmed so far.

Akiba Dori

Akiba Dori makes Neopolitan pizzas using Japanese techniques. Courtesy Akiba Dori

Home to Tokyo-Neapolitan pizzas, the modern Japanese street food restaurant in Dubai announced this year that it would be opening a branch in Yas Bay.

Guests can expect a location right on the pier, with sunset and water views, the restaurant's signature pizzas, and some new dishes exclusive to Abu Dhabi.

The interiors will stay true to the brand's retro-modern vibe.

Asia Asia

A rendering of the entrance of Asia Asia in Abu Dhabi, featuring cherry blossom trees. Courtesy Asia Asia

It’s already made waves in Dubai and now the gourmet pan-Asian concept will be coming to the capital.

Paul Evans, chief executive of Solutions Leisure Group, says the Abu Dhabi branch will be "one of the most beautiful restaurants" they have designed.

A rendering depicts a vast space, complete with cherry blossom trees at the entrance.

Bushra

A new Middle Eastern restaurant will be coming to the area, with a sharing-style menu created by award-winning Australian chef Greg Malouf, who is widely recognised as an authority on the cuisine.

His dishes tend to take inspiration from the region's cuisine, but also offer a contemporary flair.

Hunter & Barrel

Hunter & Barrel will be making its foray into Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Yas Bay

The Australian brand recently opened its first branch in Dubai, bringing its “gather and fire-inspired” concept to the region.

Now Abu Dhabi residents will also soon be able to indulge in its wide array of barbecued meats and vegetables, as it’s opening a branch in the capital.

Rob De Villiers, Middle East Managing Director of Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, says guests can expect plenty of charcoal-roasted dishes and tender cuts of beef.

La Carnita

Visitors can expect fusion street food, art and music and a menu with a variety of tacos (with gluten-free and vegan options available) from the trendy Mexican restaurant, which hails from Toronto.

There will also be an outdoor terrace.

Lock Stock & Barrel

The popular Dubai venue, also by Solutions Leisure Group, is known for its lively ambience and will be making its way to the capital this year.

Paradiso

Paradiso is the brainchild of Nicole Rubi, the woman behind LPM Restaurant, and chef Pierre Gagnaire. Courtesy Yas Bay

Originating in Cannes, France, Paradiso is a Mediterranean restaurant helmed by Nicole Rubi, the woman behind LPM Restaurant, and Michelin-lauded chef Pierre Gagnaire. So you know it’s going to be something special.

There’s a lot of be excited about, as the restaurant promises to bring a “unique Mediterranean dolce vita flavour” to the region.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

The Buddha-Bar Group and Capital Motion are collaborating with Miral to launch Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – a sleek spot that will come alive in the evenings, serving mainly Asian and Mediterranean delicacies. Expect sushi, tapas, maki rolls and more.

The Central

Arcade games and exposed ceiling pipes at The Central in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Solutions Leisure Group

The Central, another project by Solutions Leisure Group, will be a new addition to the UAE's food scene. It's all set to be a family entertainment complex, similar to the one found in Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm.

Expect classic American bites – think burgers and shakes – within a fun, casual space that features arcade games, soft-play areas for children and a four-lane bowling alley.

The Lighthouse

Home-grown restaurant brand The Lighthouse announced that it will be making its first foray into the capital in the fourth quarter of the year. This will be the restaurant's third branch in the UAE.

The 100-cover licensed restaurant will include a chef's table, bakery, retail store and events space.

Meanwhile, the menu boasts Mediterranean-inspired soul food, along with new dishes exclusive to the location.

Zeera

A modern Indian restaurant, with cuisine inspired by India’s rich history, has also been confirmed for Yas Bay Waterfront.

_________________

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

The biog Hobbies: Salsa dancing “It's in my blood” and listening to music in different languages Favourite place to travel to: “Thailand, as it's gorgeous, food is delicious, their massages are to die for!” Favourite food: “I'm a vegetarian, so I can't get enough of salad.” Favourite film: “I love watching documentaries, and am fascinated by nature, animals, human anatomy. I love watching to learn!” Best spot in the UAE: “I fell in love with Fujairah and anywhere outside the big cities, where I can get some peace and get a break from the busy lifestyle”

Origin

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

