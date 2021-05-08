UAE entrepreneur Paul Evans on how to pandemic-proof restaurants and open new ones

The past year has been a bumpy one for those in the hospitality industry.

Even as things gradually get better, with a slew of new restaurant openings this year alone, they have not gone back to the way they once were. However, one local hospitality group is bucking the trend with a string of new openings over the course of 2021.

Solutions Leisure Group is known for some of Dubai's most famous concepts: it's brought us Lock, Stock & Barrel, Asia Asia, STK, Wavehouse and Karma Kafe. And there's plenty of exciting launches to look forward to – both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi – in the months to come.

What’s coming up in Yas Bay Waterfront?

A rendering of the entrance of Asia Asia in Abu Dhabi, featuring cherry blossom trees

The group has made waves by announcing that Asia Asia and Lock, Stock & Barrel will soon be opening doors in the highly anticipated Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi.

They will also be accompanied by The Central, a new concept that Paul Evans, co-founder and chief executive of Solutions Leisure Group, describes as a "family entertainment complex, similar to the one found in Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm".

“We’ve combined the concept of a fun family entertainment centre with good food.”

If you’re wondering what that means, the space will feature arcade games, soft play areas, and a four-lane bowling alley. Meanwhile, the food is American, with a lot of burgers, shakes and casual light bites, while the interiors are all about being “fun and casual”.

“Think London’s underground subway, with arches and exposed brick walls and steel columns,” says Evans.

No opening date has been announced yet. As Evans points out, “it’s all part of a bigger picture”.

“With a prime location at Yas Bay Waterfront, we’re surrounded by quite a number of other food and beverage establishments. The thought process is that we will all be opening together. It may depend on what Yas Bay Waterfront as an organisation will do but we’re getting ready for a September opening.”

Arcade games and exposed ceiling pipes at the upcoming The Central in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Solutions Leisure Group

It's true that the restaurants are opening among a slew of other well-known names in UAE's culinary scene – Siddharta Lounge, La Catrina, Akiba Dori and The Lighthouse are few others that are scheduled to launch at the Abu Dhabi location towards the last quarter of the year.

“I’ve always been a fan of having multiple concepts next to you,” says Evans, dispelling any notion that he fears competition.

“In my experience in the food and beverage sector, which is some 20-odd years, I’ve learnt not to fear sitting next to others but to embrace it. It gives the customer freedom of choice which is brilliant. You know if you don’t do your job well, guests will leave for another establishment, so it keeps us sharp. It’s our job to be the best we can be … so we’re stronger together.”

What’s new and what’s different in Dubai

Not one to rest on his laurels, Evans's group has a number of new ventures planned for Dubai as well. This includes Koyo, a Japanese hot spot set to open in InterContinental Dubai Marina in June.

The “sleek, upbeat and sophisticated Japanese venue” is inspired by the beauty and intrigue of a Japanese geisha, Tokyo nightlife and the “kabuki” style arts and entertainment, and will spread over two levels of the hotel.

Meanwhile, also on the cards is a complete overhaul of the long-standing steakhouse West 14th, on Palm Jumeirah.

“We’re thinking something more Spanish in look and feel. Entertainment-driven, accessible and modern,” says Evans.

While he is tight-lipped about future plans, he does say it will be beach-bar casual, with a Mykonos feel, and plenty of outdoor space.

“I think using the outdoors is a huge component that wasn’t very well utilised as it has been in other countries. Dubai didn’t really have all that much interest in the outdoors except for a few months in winter. But Covid-19 has shown everyone that they want to be outside, they want more space."

It’s a good thing the group has experience with revamps over the past year. In 2020, Solutions Leisure replaced Q43, a popular Dubai venue, with BabyQ.

In 2020, Solutions Leisure Group revamped Q43 into Baby Q. Courtesy Solutions Leisure Group

According to Evans, it was nostalgia, more than anything, that led to that change.

“Q43 was where we started, it was our first concept,” he says. “Even with the pandemic, we couldn’t bear to close it for good. But it had become more of a club than a restaurant; it was tired and needed a relift. So, the team came up with idea of BabyQ, tied to the idea of it being our first venue. It was an emotional decision.”

BabyQ is more lounge than club now, he says. Instead of the thumping music synonymous with the place pre-pandemic, people come by for drinks or even tea and coffee.

It's a similar story with Lock, Stock & Barrel which Evans admits was the hardest hit by the pandemic. Known for its party-like vibe, the venue, which has branches across Dubai, is now more laid-back and casual. Even though the venue is "raring to get back to the way things were", Evans says what the community really needs right now is for restaurants to be safe and follow the rules.

“We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. We’re all excited about having the place at its usual pace again, but we need to all follow the rules so we can recover together quicker. For now, we’re just going to have to be patient.”

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now