16 restaurants that have opened in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2021
The first quarter of the year has been chock-full of exciting launches
May 6, 2021
In the UAE, new restaurant openings seem to happen around the clock.
However, it already looks like 2021 is going to be busier than usual as many restaurants, previously slated to launch in 2020 but postponed because of the pandemic, are now turning up their ovens.
With the first quarter of the year over, here's a look at some of the coolest new openings that have caught our eye.
In Abu Dhabi
1. Brunch & Cake
This year, Brunch & Cake opened its third (and largest) UAE location in Marsa Al Bateen Marina, so residents of the capital can sample superfood smoothies, colourful pizzas, pastas and burgers with water views.
The Abu Dhabi outpost serves some exclusive items, such as New York cheesecake-style ricotta pancakes, pepperoni pizza with chilli honey jam, deep-fried pizza bites and burrata toast.
Sundays to Wednesdays, 8am-10pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, 8am-10.30pm; Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi; 800 472 6362, brunchandcake.com
2. Kingston 21
Fans of Jamaican food can now head to this new venue at Al Raha Beach for their fill of ackee and salt fish and jerk chicken. Kingston 21 opened doors mid-April, and prides itself on being the first authentic restaurant of its kind in the capital, as it is Jamaican-owned and run.
On the menu are plenty of hearty Jamaican dishes such as jerk barbecue wings and jerk chicken, curry goat, plantain chips, oxtail stew and traditional toto. Meanwhile, the interiors are laid-back and casual, with reggae posters and outside seating area with water views.
Mondays to Thursdays, noon-11pm, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am-11pm, closed on Sundays; Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi; 02 546 8500, kingston21.ae
3. Montauk Boutique Cafe and Restaurant
Serving up Long Island beach house vibes, this restaurant features a living room-style dining area on the first floor, and a bakery and terrace on the second.
The menu pays tribute to Arabian heritage and incorporates wholesome ingredients and minimal sugar. Think spicy grilled garlic prawns, harissa and sun-dried tomato chicken, double-stuffed baked sweet potato, grilled Canadian lobster, and spiced lamb chops. Dishes can be customised for vegetarians, vegans, gluten-free and low-fat diners.
It looks like Montauk has all the makings of a breakfast hot spot, too, with the menu featuring everything from avocado and beetroot cheese toasties, to scrambled egg shakshuka.
This new haunt serves up Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and serene waterfront views. The family-friendly restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and serves simple, wholesome food, with a focus on Italian cuisine.
Head there if you're craving dishes such as calamari with lemon aioli, basil arancini filled with cheddar and mozzarella, or hearty pizzas, pastas and even sliders.
Sundays to Wednesdays, noon-11pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, 10am-midnight; Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi; 02 633 6366, www.instagram.com/mediterra_ad
In Dubai
5. Cipriani Dolci
This new concept by Cipriani is the perfect pit stop for hungry shoppers at The Dubai Mall. Other than an assortment of tramezzini, focaccia, bomboloni, cannoli and other traditional Italian baked goods, it also has takeaway services, gift baskets and a hearty breakfast menu.
This marks Cipriani’s third launch in the region, after successful restaurants on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai International Financial Centre.
Open daily, 10am-1am; The Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, Dubai; 050 949 7371, ciprianidubai.com
6. Dishtrict
Founders of Dubai fusion concept Moshi launched yet another restaurant this year called Dishtrict, and it's all about the most unlikely food combinations. Head to this quirky, travel-inspired restaurant at Wasl 51 for dishes such as tahini nachos chaat, red curry flatbread, zebra fries, chicken katsu biryani, Thai green curry risotto, and mango and edamame chaat.
It's perfect for those can’t quite settle on any one cuisine for their evening meal.
Sundays to Wednesdays, noon-midnight, Thursdays to Saturdays, noon-11pm; Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai; 055 961 0966
7. Hunter & Barrel
Steak restaurant Hunter & Barrel opened its first international outpost in Dubai's Vida Emirates Hills this year – and it's the perfect spot for barbecue lovers. According to head chef Kamil Bouloot, its menu pays homage to the hunter-gatherer traditions of the past.
Expect dishes such as open-fire prawns, smoky chicken wings, chargrilled chicken and kale salad, and charcoal roasted skewers. In a nod to regional flavours, there is also a five-grains kebab with hummus tahini dip, while vegetarians have pumpkin and cauliflower croquettes, a vegan burger and more.
If you’re looking for a way to travel without stepping on a plane, you can escape to La Coco, a new hangout at Andaz Dubai The Palm, where the coast of California meets a Mexican riviera sunset.
There’s plenty to choose from on the California-Mexican fusion menu, with signatures including chargrilled octopus, lamb tacos, lobster rolls, pizzas, a vegan menu and a number of grill options.
The restaurant features an Instagram-worthy setting, with pops of colour and water views, and a hanging egg chair in front of a wall of succulents.
Open daily, noon-midnight; Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 050 107 3766, hyattrestaurants.com
9. La Fabbrica Italiana
Another milestone for Dubai's culinary scene: La Fabbrica Italiana became the first focacceria to open in the Emirates, at Wasl 51.
The humble cafe is dedicated to the delicious Italian bread, with 15 freshly baked varieties on offer as well as bread infused with local flavours, such as zaatar. While you’re there, you’ll want to check out the restaurant’s original tiramisu, too.
For seafood lovers, new Mediterranean restaurant Lucky Fish is quite the catch. The restaurant works with local fishermen to present a daily display of fresh seafood on ice, along with a plethora of seafood specials.
Together with the beachfront setting and whimsical interiors (think linen curtains and 19th-century French chandeliers), this is well worth a visit.
Based on the character from the Jules Verne novel Around the World in Eighty Days, this quirky new restaurant in Address Montgomerie is all about travel vibes. And its interiors are proof of that, with an assortment of knick-knacks – from telescopes and leather-bound books to globes.
It's a fun place to kick back, relax and sample a global menu, with everything from kung pao chicken and American burgers to Thai green curry.
Open daily, 8am-2am; Address Montgomerie, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Al Thanayah, Dubai; 04 572 4477, www.addresshotels.com
This is another creative venue that takes inspiration from Around the World in Eighty Days. The interiors feature green and copper hues, while guests are sure to enjoy the display of vintage suitcases and the "passport" they receive with their bill at the end of the meal.
Guests can expect to find international dishes such as fish and chips, Madras barbecue tiger prawns, Egyptian-inspired lamb ribs and more – so they can travel the world without ever leaving their seats.
Open daily, 6pm-midnight; The Academy, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai; 04 572 4473, theorangery.xyz
15. Vibrissae
Named after the whiskers of a feline, cat cafe Vibrissae opened in Dubai earlier this year, combining the cuteness of the furry animals with delicious beverages.
While it doesn't serve food, there are a range of signature iced and hot rose lattes, hot chocolate, Spanish latte and the internet sensation, dalgona coffee. But the real stars at this venue are its 15 fluffy residents, of course.
Sundays to Wednesdays, noon-9pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, noon-10pm; Al Safa Park Complex, Dubai; 056 966 6571, vibrissaecafe.com
16. Zeta Seventy Seven
