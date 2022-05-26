10 new restaurants to try in Dubai, from Monaco's Mayabay to Malouf's Bushra

Dubai’s food scene shows no signs of slowing down ahead of the summer, with several openings to get excited about.

From underground bars serving up authentic Asian street food, to a sister restaurant to one of Dubai’s long-running favourites, there are several new spots for foodies to add to their lists.

Here are some notable additions to Dubai’s dining scene.

Mitsu-ya

Ramen at Mitsu-ya.

Beirut export Mitsu-ya opened its first international outpost at The Ritz Carlton DIFC in the first week of May. The Japanese restaurant offers authentic dishes in a minimalist setting, and also houses an intimate chef's bar where guests enjoy a tailored omakase (chef's choice) experience.

On the menu are dishes such as asari clam soup, green tea noodle crab and popcorn shrimp, as well as a selection of ramen bowls.

Monday to Saturday, noon to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to midnight; The Ritz Carlton, DIFC; 04 591 6397, @mitsuyadubai

Mayabay

Monaco hotspot Mayabay joined the line-up of restaurants at Jumeirah Al Naseem's Turtle Lagoon on May 21. The Dubai location marks the first international outpost for the brand, which fuses Thai and Japanese flavours.

Headed by Chef Shane Mac Neill, the menu includes everything from dim sum and Japanese tempura and sushi, to Thai curries and salads, with standout signatures including Maya crispy duck, pad Thai, MayaBay sashimi, yam ped tap tim, and black cod with miso and honey.

The venue will have a lively vibe, with regular entertainment and a cigar room where people can unwind after dinner.

Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim, Dubai; @mayabaydubai

Tabu

Theatrical fine-dining Japanese spot Tabu is the latest restaurant to open in Business Bay. The sprawling venue is located on the 23rd floor of the St Regis Downtown, taking over the space once occupied by Morimoto Dubai.

The kitchen is led by chef Roberto Segura, who will be cooking up dishes including sashimi, maki rolls and nigiri, as well as signatures such as slow-braised Wagyu beef short rib and Patagonian toothfish with a miso-panca sauce.

The space also has an impressive entertainment set-up, with a runway, stage, and large screens, as well as an Instagrammable terrace with two giant sumo wrestlers framing the Burj Khalifa in the distance.

Open daily, 6pm to 2am; St Regis Downtown, Business Bay; 052 950 1309, tabudubai.com

Electric Pawn Shop

Dubai’s newest hotspot for people in the know is Electric Pawn Shop, which opened on May 9. Inspired by New York’s Chinatown in the 1970s, the vibe is noirish. The restaurant and bar is co-owned by Lynn Lin, who ran the Beirut nightspot Electric Bing Sutt, and acclaimed Spanish DJ and event organiser Lobito Brigante.

The menu has been created to challenge people’s perceptions of Asian cuisine and introduce lesser-known ingredients to the city — think South Korean yukhoe beef and Indonesian sambal. Here, the music is as important as the food, with a regular line-up of DJs spinning global beats.

Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 1.30am, Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 3am; The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; 050 586 5510, electricpawnshop.com

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Translating to “Good Omen, Good News” in Arabic, Bushra is a new concept from the Buddha-Bar group that offers a Levantine menu from award-winning celebrity chef Greg Malouf.

Located in Grosvenor House, Bushra highlights the “art of mezza” through a series of serving platters and serves drinks inspired by the flavours of spice souqs, while live DJs set the mood.

Bushra, which opened on May 17, joins two other Buddha-Bar restaurants at Grosvenor House; Buddha-Bar Dubai and Siddharta-Lounge by Buddha Bar.

Open daily, 7pm to 1am; Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina; 04 317 6000, bushra-dubai.com

Boaz

Bringing a taste of Turkey to City Walk is casual spot Boaz, which opened on April 10. Serving up traditional breakfast spreads, kebabs and cheese-stuffed pastries, expect plenty of Turkish classics served with a contemporary twist.

Boaz features both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Downtown skyline, as well as an open kitchen so guests can watch the chefs at work.

Monday to Thursday, 11am to midnight; Friday, 11am to 1am; Saturday, 10am to 1am; Sunday 10am to midnight; City Walk, Dubai; 04 432 32 32, jumeirah-one.com

Next Door Cafe

New home-grown spot Next Door Cafe opened at Dubai Creek Harbour in the second week of May, and serves up wholesome, contemporary dishes throughout the day.

Expect dishes including avocado dip, Italian arancini, burnt sweet potato and Angus rib-eye steak, as well as a range of freshly baked pastries and speciality brews.

Open daily, 8am to 1am; Dubai Creek Harbour; 04 250 5858, @nextdoorcafe

Euonia by Carine

Carrot salad with pistachio and tarragon at Euonia by Carine. Photo: Mithy Evans

New from celebrated chef Izu Ani is Euonia by Carine, a little sister for Emirates Golf Club restaurant Carine.

Open at the Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai as of May 19, the new spot is serving up a Mediterranean-French inspired menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

On the menu are dishes such as roasted peppers, carrot salad, sea bass carpaccio, lobster linguine and grilled tiger prawns.

Open daily, 7am to 11am, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6,30pm to 10.30pm; Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, La Mer Beach; 04 302 1241, euoniabycarine.ae

Bageri Form

Chocolate fudge cake at Bageri Form.

The Scandi-style bakery opened in Dubai Design District on May 17. On the menu are traditional Danish pastries, fermented sourdough loaves, creme brulee cruffins and Bostock, a fusion of French toast and almond croissant.

Other than artisanal bread items, the cafe also serves healthy bowls (think granola parfait and a porridge made with Granny Smith apples, dry banana, quinoa, ashwagandha winter cherry and oats), salads and desserts such as chocolate fudge cake and apple-caramel cake.

Monday to Thursday, 7.30am to 8pm; Friday, 7.30am to 10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am to 10pm; Dubai Design District; www.bageriform.com

Daily Huqqa

Daily Huqqa specialises in Greek-Turkish dishes.

The Greek-Turkish restaurant, shisha lounge and live entertainment spot opened at The Pointe on May 16. Done up in vibrant hues and oversized floral accents, it boasts views of the Palm Jumeirah skyline.

On the menu are dishes such as kebaps, lahmacun flatbread with meat, cheese pides, yuvasi phyllo dough, manti (Turkish dumplings), shashlik steak and mixed grills.

Those with a sweet tooth can feast on traditional Mediterranean desserts, including kunafa, katmer with pistachios and clotted cream, baklava and loukma.

Monday to Thursday, 10am to 1am; Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2am; Sunday, 10am to 2pm; The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah Dubai; 058 265 9688