Eight restaurants to try at The Pointe, Dubai, from Aiza to Zor

As part of a new series of culinary guides to various areas in the UAE, The National explores The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, where diners will find plenty of Instagrammable restaurants, pet-friendly outlets and casual cafes to take in the stunning views, especially at night as The Palm Fountain springs into action.

While this is not all the destination has to offer foodies, it's a selection of the best, newest and most popular.

Aiza

When it comes to beautiful interiors, Aiza has really nailed it. This modern restaurant transports you to the azure shores of the Greek islands, with beautiful pink foliage and a soft cream fabric sweeping from the ceiling, making it an Instagrammer’s paradise. On the menu, you’ll find Mediterranean classics such as moussaka, feta pies and grilled octopus. And in the cooler months, there’s a pretty terrace with a perfectly framed view of Atlantis, The Palm.

Open daily, 6pm-2am; East Marina; 04 575 5097, aizarestaurant.com

Zor

Serving up a combination of Uzbek and Mediterranean cuisine, Zor, on The Pointe’s West Marina, is a lively spot that has become popular with the late-night crowd. Food is served with theatrical flair, with a menu that features slow-cooked lamb, chicken kofta and Afghan kazan. The restaurant is designed with a chic, boho vibe and outside the terrace offers great views of The Palm Fountain.

Open daily, 3pm-1am; West Marina; 04 566 9612, zor.ae

Brunch & Cake

The popular (and extremely Instagrammable) Dubai cafe opened an outpost at The Pointe at the end of 2020. While it is much smaller than the Al Wasl Road flagship, and with a smaller menu, it still features plenty of the extravagant dishes and drinks the cafe is known for, such as its savoury French toast and eggs carbonara. The cafe’s terrace is adorned with chic mustard tasselled umbrellas, making it the perfect spot for a laid-back weekend breakfast.

Open daily, 9am-11pm; East Marina; 04 580 0437, brunchandcake.com

Lads Burger

For a casual bite at The Pointe, head to Lads Burgers, where you’ll find a selection of hearty burgers, endless toppings and some pretty indulgent shakes. Lads Burgers gets creative with its offerings, from the Pina Colada burger, with cheese, bacon and pineapple, to the Triple B, which is a real mouthful.

Open daily, noon-midnight; 800 5237

CMP Bar & Grill

Formerly Chicago Meatpackers, the newly rebranded CMP Bar & Grill brings classic American bistro vibes to the Palm. From juicy steaks to laid-back weekend brunches (actual brunches, not Dubai brunches), the fuss-free spot is also pet-friendly, so expect to meet some four-legged friends on any visit. Menu favourites include classic steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, and a good selection of burgers.

Sunday to Wednesday, noon-midnight, Thursday, noon-1am, Friday and Saturday, 11am-1am; East Marina; 04 580 7983, 04 580 7983, cmprestaurants.com

Saya Cafe

Another of Dubai’s most Instagrammable outlets can be found at The Pointe. Saya Cafe, from the same team that also runs Aiza, knows how to draw the crowds. Inside, the theme is pink, with floral walls, plush seating and plenty of photogenic backdrops. The picturesque theme flows into the menu, too, with pink burger buns, stacked waffles and plenty of avocado.

Sunday to Thursday, 4pm-midnight, Friday and Saturday, noon-1am; West Marina; 04 575 5097

Il Passaggio

This quaint Italian restaurant brings a slice of Europe to The Pointe. The name, meaning “the passage”, gives a taste of the restaurant’s unusual interior, which has guests entering through a glass-roofed passageway before finding themselves in the light, airy dining room. The menu runs from breakfast through to dinner, with Mediterranean classics such as seafood linguine, squid ink tagliatelle and calzone diavola.

Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-11pm, Thursday to Saturday, 9am-midnight; East Marina; 04 587 3111, ilpassaggio.com

Milky Jar

Another spot from the team behind Saya Cafe and Aiza, Milky Jar is a great pit stop for a coffee, milkshake or hot chocolate and, of course, you can expect it to come in an Instagrammable manner. Milky Jar is a small cafe at the heart of The Pointe’s main plaza, opposite the area’s pet-friendly beach. On the menu, you can find s'more-rimmed hot chocolate, cream-topped strawberry milkshake and freshly made lemonade.

Open daily, 8am-midnight; central plaza; @milkyjar.ae

Fifa Club World Cup quarter-final Esperance de Tunis 0

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

