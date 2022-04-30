Seven of the best new restaurants to try in Dubai

Dubai's ever-changing dining scene is hard to keep track of. With new restaurants opening weekly, the city's foodies are never short of a new spot to try.

If you are planning on eating out this Eid, we have rounded up some of Dubai's newest spots that should be on your restaurant radar.

Here are seven new restaurants to try:

Ernst

Authentic Bavarian restaurant Ernst has opened its doors at the buzzing 25Hours Hotel One Central, serving up a slice of Oktoberfest all year round.

From chequered tablecloths to giant pretzels, the casual spot offers classic German fare and hops on tap. The hearty menu features traditional German sausages and sauerkraut, while the relaxed and lively space brings the feel of countryside tavern to the city.

Sunday to Thursday, noon-midnight, Friday and Saturday, noon-1am; 25Hours Hotel One Central; 04 210 2511, www.25hours-hotels.com

La Maison Ani by Chef Izu

Chef Izu Ani continues his hold on the Dubai dining scene with new venture, La Maison Ani, set to open its doors in The Dubai Mall on May 2.

Inspired by Parisian culture, the French-Mediterranean restaurant is chef Ani's latest collaboration with Evgeny Kuzin, and will be serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner from The Dubai Mall’s fashion avenue.

Expect French classics with a creative British and African twist, as well as freshly baked breads and pastries.

The spot will also offer perfect views of The Dubai Fountain from its garden terrace.

Open daily from Monday, May 2, 10am-midnight; Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall; @lamaisonanibychefizu

The Pods

New Instagrammable restaurant The Pods will open its doors on Bluewaters Island on Sunday, offering a unique dining experience.

Featuring 22 all-glass, air-conditioned private pods of different sizes, the spot takes outdoor dining indoors, just in time for the summer months.

The pan-Asian menu is a fusion of Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisine with a modern twist, and the pods’ interiors, packed with foliage and unique design features, offer the perfect backdrop.

Open daily from Sunday, May 1, noon-1am; Bluewaters Island; 04 453 8994, bookings@thepods.ae

Trove

Gastronomy meets art at Trove, a new opening from Turkish restaurateurs Orkan Doganci and Ahmet Oytun Cakir.

Located at The Dubai Mall, the eclectic and creative menu designed by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Dogukan Duguncu, covers a host of cuisines, from North and South American and pan-Asian, to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern.

Not only is the food presented as art, but the space itself is home to several unique pieces, from a glow-in-the-dark graffiti wall to a floral throne.

Open daily, 10am-2am; Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall; 04 347 7444, troverestaurant.com

Eva Beach House

Dubai’s popular Palm West Beach’s newest opening brings a slice of Tulum to the city. With its chic boho interiors and relaxed vibe, Eva Beach House offers beachfront dining with incredible views across Dubai Marina.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu features fresh seafood, homemade pasta and pizza selections and prime cuts, as well as light salads and tacos.

The spot has beach seating as well as a pool, offering the perfect day-to-night atmosphere.

Sunday to Thursday, 10am-1am, Friday and Saturday, 10am-2am; The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah; 04 575 5097, www.evabeachhousedubai.com

Origami

Contemporary Dubai sushi spot Origami has opened a third outlet in The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue.

With a chic, minimalist design and intimate dining space, including a sushi bar, the restaurant feels a million miles away from the hustle of the mall outside, with space for only 40 guests.

On the menu, expect fusion creations, with dishes such as chicken karaage, salmon in potato chips, beef katsu, cauliflower popcorn, and unagi and foie gras.

Open daily, noon-11pm; Second Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall; 04 330 0865, origamidxb.com

Yingsu

A new opening at JBR’s DoubleTree by Hilton is Chinese restaurant Yingsu. With a menu focusing on Chinese classics and Orient-inspired interiors, the large space takes over what was once lively favourite Ramusake.

On the menu, expect sharing-style dishes, with plenty of meat and seafood on the agenda, while a DJ will provide the restaurant’s soundtrack into the evening.

The spot will also be hosting a number of weekly events, including brunches and ladies' nights.

Sunday to Friday, 6pm-1am, Saturdays, 2pm-1am; DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, JBR; 04 575 1331, yingsudxb.com