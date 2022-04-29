25 things to do during Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and more

Here's a round-up of family-friendly activities to keep you busy and entertained

Head to Yas Waterworld for Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Yas Island
Apr 29, 2022
The end of Ramadan will soon usher in another important festival — Eid Al Fitr.

With many enjoying a five-day break for the occasion, there are plenty of exciting and engaging activities across the emirates.

In time for the holiday, Covid-19 protocols have been updated in Abu Dhabi. Commercial activities, tourist attractions and events have returned to full operating capacity and extended Al Hosn green pass validity to 30 days. Face masks will still need to be worn in indoor spaces across the UAE.

Here, The National shares a list of fun, family-friendly things to try out, from free entry to cultural sites to concerts, and checking out new restaurants and menus to Eid fireworks.

Eid Al Fitr in Dubai

Make the most of Global Village’s final week

Global Village in Dubai will remain open throughout Ramadan. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National