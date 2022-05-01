Ronda Locatelli at Atlantis, The Palm has closed after 14 years

As of Sunday, popular Italian spot Ronda Locatelli has closed its doors in Dubai.

The restaurant located at Atlantis, The Palm will be replaced with a South American venue, which is set to open in October, encompassing fine dining, live music and entertainment with influence from Peru to Rio De Janeiro. More details are yet to be announced.

"As part of our continued efforts to enhance Atlantis, The Palm as the culinary destination in the region, we will begin a comprehensive renovation of Ronda Locatelli from 1st May," read a post on the venue's Instagram account on Sunday.

"With this in mind, from 1st May, we are unfortunately unable to take any reservations for Ronda Locatelli. We look forward to sharing exciting updates and news in the coming months."

The restaurant was part of Michelin-lauded chef Giorgio Locatelli's international empire, and was particularly known for its vegan items and for using sustainable produce.

“It is proved that we cannot carry on eating the way we are eating," Locatelli told The National in 2019 after he launched a 40-dish vegan menu. "Consumption of meat needs to be capped, and chefs are the best instruments to convince people to do that."

Ronda Locatelli, which opened in Dubai in 2008, was part of an eclectic selection of dining outlets at the well-known hotel, including Gordan Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen, Nobu and Wavehouse, all of which are operated by Solutions Leisure, which will also be behind the new venue.

"Our objective is to continue to break boundaries in the culinary and entertainment realm globally as we progress with the opening of an additional 18 restaurants and bars across Atlantis in line with the launch of Atlantis The Royal in Q4, 2022," said Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences.

The opening of Atlantis, The Royal has been much delayed and anticipated. It is a behemoth of a hotel spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and 90 swimming pools, including a 90-metre infinity pool stretching out 96 metres above Palm Jumeirah.

Dining is expected to be world-class, with celebrity restaurants from chefs such as Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

