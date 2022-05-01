Nine dining deals in Dubai for Eid Al Fitr 2022

As the UAE gears up to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Monday, the Dubai Food Festival is preparing for a special event.

The DFF Eid Big Breakfast promotion will run from Monday to Friday and during this time diners can enjoy exclusive breakfast menus at restaurants and cafes across Dubai.

Nearly 20 venues are involved, including these nine.

Hillhouse Brasserie

The Hillhouse Brasserie is located in the Dubai Hills Golf Club. Photo: The Hillhouse Brasserie

This casual, family-friendly restaurant at Dubai Hills Golf Club is offering something for young and old diners on its wholesome, comforting menu. This includes teddy bear pancakes and "wibbly wobbly waffles". It's available from 6.30am to 11am until Wednesday, and costs Dh49 with a drink.

Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills Estate; 04 432 3232

Bistro Des Arts

At any time of year, Bistro Des Arts is a popular breakfast spot, as it offers a slice of Parisian flair in the Dubai Marina. Until Wednesday, diners can choose two dishes from the Petit Dejeuner menu and get the cheapest one free. This is available from 8am to noon.

Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina; 04 551 1576

Sikka Cafe

The restaurant's branches in La Mer, City Walk and Al Khawaneej are serving up Middle Eastern dishes with flair. Meals include the "Sikka-shuka" with poached eggs, moutabel and homemade tomato sauce, as well as the chebab, a soft Emirati pancake infused with saffron and cardamom. You could also try the khameer bread served with cream cheese and date syrup. And wash all that down with unlimited karak chai. A table for two costs Dh95 from 9am to noon.

City Walk, 04 385 6524; La Mer, 04 385 6775; Al Khawaneej, 04 284 9521

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Expand Autoplay Beef gyoza. Courtesy Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Fans of UAE favourite chef Reif Othman can head to Reif Japanese Kushiyaki in Dar Wasl Mall from Monday until Wednesday for a unique breakfast that's available from 11am to 5pm. Pair signature Reif Benedict eggs with yuzu avocado, fried chicken or fish, galette flatbread or the oyakodon rice bowl. All orders come with one free tea, coffee or fresh orange juice.

Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl; 050 235 7071

Peacock Alley

Head to Waldorf Astoria Dubai for afternoon tea instead of breakfast, and enjoy a Middle Eastern spread with a twist from 1pm to 4pm. Beetroot cones are filled with avocado hummus, while chicken musakhan mini rolls are served with pistachio baklava and macarons. Kunafa is also part of the spread, as are rose and date scones with lemon curd and strawberry jam. A selection of coffees and teas are also included for Dh170 per person.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai, Palm Jumeirah; 04 818 2222

Butcha

This Turkish steakhouse in City Walk has a choice of breakfasts on offer. From 11am to 4pm on weekdays and 10am to 2pm on weekends, throughout the Eid holiday, you can try a cheese platter with honey and bread for Dh55 or enjoy Turkish sujuk with eggs and potatoes for Dh7. Then there's the Butcha Benedict, served with rustic bread, for Dh85, or simply eggs, sausages and hash browns for Dh95.

City Walk; 04 343 1157

Zaatar w Zeit

Manakish is a popular dish at Zaatar w Zeit. Ryan Carter / The National

The Dubai Mall branch is offering a manakish, vegetable sides and a choice of juice for Dh29 throughout Eid. Get your manakish topped with everything from cheese to spiced sausages and labneh to zaatar.

The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai; 600 522 231

Boaz

Another taste of Istanbul is being plated up at Boaz, which is located in City Walk. From Sunday to Wednesday, a choice of breakfast mezze dishes, hearty platters and Turkish specials are being served up from 11am to 4pm.

City Walk; 04 385 4605

French Riviera

This shoreline spot at Jumeirah Al Qasr is a picturesque venue from which to enjoy a morning feast. Head chef Kim Joinie-Maurin has a curated a special menu that includes French toast creme brulee. The sharing breakfast for two is available for Dh420 from 8am to 11am.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah; 04 432 3232

For information on all of the venues participating in the DFF Eid Big Breakfast promotion, click here.

30 things to do during Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and more — in pictures: