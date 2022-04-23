Original Atlantis resort announces multimillion-dollar renovation

One of the world’s most famous luxury hotels is undergoing a massive multimillion-dollar transformation.

Nearly 25 years after it opened, Atlantis Paradise Island has announced several upgrades and enhancements including new rides and slides at Splashers water playground and a celebrity-backed in-resort hotel, besides adding another Michelin-lauded chef.

The Cove Pool at Atlantis Paradise Island. Photo: Atlantis Paradise Island

The original Atlantis resort, which opened in the Bahamas in 1998, paved the way for luxury travel in the Caribbean and became known around the world for its giant marine habitats, water parks and palace-like pink architecture.

"We could not be more excited for all of the developments coming to Atlantis this year," said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

From New York and Dubai to the Bahamas

Chef Michael White will join Atlantis Paradise Island as the third Michelin-lauded chef at the Bahamian resort. Photo: Marea

Michael White, the man behind Dubai's Marea and the Michelin-starred New York outpost of the same name, and whose restaurants have earned Michelin stars, will join chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Jose Andres at the island resort.

He will be opening Paranza at The Cove, a coastal Italian cuisine restaurant that will welcome guests later this year. The new addition will make Atlantis Paradise Island the only hotel in the Caribbean to boast three Michelin star-rated chefs.

Elsewhere, there are newly renovated guestrooms and suites. Refreshed rooms are already bookable in The Royal East Tower this summer, with interiors inspired by the colours of the sea and the resort’s eight kilometres of white sand beaches.

Newly renovated rooms at The Royal East Towers in Atlantis Paradise Island. Photo: Atlantis Paradise Island

The Royal West Tower will also be renovated to the same standard, with room bookings opening later in the year and the famed Bridge Suite — which spans the Royal Towers' 17th floor and has an average rate of $25,000 per night — will be entirely renovated and reopen in 2023.

Only for adults, The Cove Pool, featuring 20 private beach cabanas with Bahamian-inspired art and design, will also undergo a refresh.

Splashers, the pool and water playground for Atlantis' youngest guests, is included in the plans too, with new slides, climbing areas and more coming later this year.

Somewhere Else: Pharrell Williams' 400-key hotel

Pharrell Williams at the Kenzo autumn/winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The American singer is partnering with Atlantis on the launch of Somewhere Else. Getty Images For Kenzo

The Somewhere Else resort will be located at what was the Beach Tower at Atlantis and is set to offer “a unique and immersive experience”.

The 400-key hotel is on track to open in 2024 and will have top-tier dining, lush gardens, several swimming pools and live entertainment. It's a project in collaboration with singer Pharrell Williams and David Grutman of Groot Hospitality.

Atlantis Paradise Island opened over 25 years ago and has several things in common with Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, although there is currently no formal connection between the resorts.

With five different on-site hotels — The Coral, The Royal, The Reef, The Cove and Harborside Resort — Atlantis Paradise Island also has a 57-hectare water park called Aquaventure and the world's largest open-air, ocean-fed marine habitat that's home to more than 50,000 animals.

Most Instagrammable hotels in the world - in pictures