This $32 million mansion in the Bahamas comes with a private beach and a Porsche – international property of the week

Sitting on nearly an acre of prime Bahamian beachfront, with its own private dock, this nine-bedroom mansion is a masterclass in luxurious island living.

Named Elisium, from the ancient Greek word that means a place or state of perfect happiness, the property is located on the easternmost tip of Paradise Island, within the Ocean Club Estates, one of the newest and most exclusive residential communities in The Bahamas.

But even by the estate’s exacting standards, Elisium is something special. The property is listed by Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty for $32 million.

Floor-to-ceiling windows create a light and airy space. Courtesy Sotheby’s International Realty

The key details

Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on a stretch of private beach, this newly constructed colonial-style mansion covers 20,000 square feet. A formal sitting room features three full floor-to-ceiling windows and a 28-foot-high coffered ceiling, as well as two curving, 11-foot-high built-in fish tanks.

A family kitchen and dining area are complemented by a separate chef’s kitchen and pantry, all fitted with top-of-the-range Sub-Zero Wolf and Bertazzoni appliances.

A grand double staircase connects the main entrance to the second floor, which is home to two king-sized master en-suite bedrooms. Both feature generous south-facing cantilevered balconies. Also on the second floor is a guest wing featuring three large bedroom suites and a formal dining room.

The entire third floor of the property is taken up by a study and the 3,500-square-foot ultra-master bedroom suite, which is flanked by two separate bathrooms, each featuring wall-hung rainwater showers and free-standing bathtubs.

What’s the story?

On days that the private stretch of beach doesn’t quite cut it, the property also has a 60-foot infinity pool with double outdoor showers and an outdoor kitchen gazebo, as well as a pool grotto with caves, waterfalls, a spa and sunken floor jets.

Adjacent to the residence’s private dock is a 3,000-square-foot guest cottage with two bedrooms, a full kitchen, and living and dining areas.

Also included in the $32m price tag are a Range Rover Vogue, a Porsche Panamera, a Commander 1000 ATV, a golf cart, and two jet skis, all of which can be comfortably stored in the sizeable four double garage. The property also comes partially furnished.

The property's inviting pool grotto. Courtesy Sotheby’s International Realty

Owners and residents of Ocean Club Estates enjoy 24-hour patrolled security, and the option to purchase a membership at the estate’s Tom Weiskopf designed golf course and club house. Residents are also eligible to join the Ocean Club Residences Marina & Yacht Club, and enjoy the facilities at the nearby Atlantis and Four Seasons resorts.

What the brokers say…

This is “a home built with entertaining top of mind” is the listing description on the Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty website.

"Elisium is a showpiece colonial-style mansion that commands almost a full acre of beach and canal front property. It is the only residence in the community to benefit from both a manicured private beach and a private dock located in the protected Ocean Club Estates marina basin.”