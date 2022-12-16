Princess of Wales wears $18 earrings to attend Westminster Abbey carol service

Kate, Princess of Wales is known for mixing high street and designer pieces, often paired with jewellery from the royal collection. However, to attend a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday evening, the royal wore a pair of earrings from Accessorize that cost less than $20.

The princess attended the concert with her family — husband Prince William, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the couple's two eldest children. She wore head-to-toe burgundy, with a bespoke Eponine London wool coat, with Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, a leather clutch and suede gloves.

She chose a pair of eclectic gem statement long drop earrings £14 ($18) from high street jewellery brand Accessorize to complete her outfit. At the time of writing, they are still available to buy online, and can be paired with a matching £20 necklace. The earrings have a 7 cm drop and feature a series of red and pink stones, shaped in in pear, emerald, baguette and oval shapes.

Kate, Princess of Wales wore a pair of earrings by British high street brand Accessorize for the the annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15. Photos: AP; Accessorize

The carol service took place hours after the final three episodes of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series released on Netflix. At the service, the royal family presented a united front, with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex and Zara Tindall all attending. The Princess of Wales's family, the Middletons, also attended.

Princess Charlotte was dressed to match her mother, in a deep red coat by children's wear brand Trotters with navy tights. Like his father, Prince George wore a navy blue suit.

From left, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Princess of Wales. AFP

More than 1,800 people are gathered in the abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace said the second carol service the Princess of Wales has hosted is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

The palace said these principles are “shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.

Kate Middleton in TV preview for her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Photo: ITV

To promote the service, the princess wore a sparkling red dress by British contemporary brand Needle & Thread.

The service will be aired on British television channel ITV at 7pm GMT on December 24.

