Kate, Princess of Wales, dazzles again in red ahead of Christmas carol service

It seems red is Kate, Princess of Wales's colour this season, as she's dazzled once again in a sequinned dress as part of ITV's preview of her Christmas carol service.

Only days after Kate stepped out in a glittering full-length Jenny Packham gown for a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, she opted for a mid-length dress worth £460 ($564) by British contemporary brand Needle & Thread.

Expand Autoplay Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022. Getty

The gown, which she wore during a state reception in January 2020, features a cinched bodice adorned with sequins and long sheer sleeves in floral appliques.

She's posing in front of a Christmas tree in a festive portrait to promote Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the second annual carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation and organised and hosted by the Princess of Wales. It takes place on Thursday and will also be attended by her husband Prince William, as well as King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Other members of the royal family, charity staff, volunteers, military personnel and frontline workers will also be there.

"Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year," Kate says in the promo, which will be broadcast on Sunday evening.

Read more Harry and Meghan: Questions left unanswered in Netflix series

This year, the programme pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September, and carols will be sung by the abbey's choir, alongside performances and readings by special guests.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," said a release by Buckingham Palace.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

Last year, the service paid homage to people and organisations who helped their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kate again opted for red, wearing a coat dress by Catherine Walker and red pumps by her footwear go-to Gianvito Rossi.