Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's style evolution in 42 photos: tweed, tartan and two-pieces

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, may not be the first royal who springs to mind when you consider fashion icons — Queen Rania of Jordan, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have the proverbial style crowns.

However, there is no doubt she has grown into her role in the public eye with grace.

Married to Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, the duchess is rarely seen off duty. A hard-working but approachable royal, she dresses for the occasion when it comes to her engagements.

Tartan and tweed coats, to protect her from the brisk UK weather, are favourites of Camilla's. And, in recent years, relaxed floral dresses have been a go-to for daytime commitments.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla wearing Anna Valentine in 2005. AFP

In November, the royal was in Jordan and Egypt for a four-day tour. During the visit, Camilla sported looks by British designer Fiona Clare, paired with pale high heels and a beige handbag by Bottega Veneta.

Anna Valentine is a favourite designer of the royal. Not only did Valentine design the two outfits for her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, but the creator is also behind the all-white flowing trouser and top ensemble she wore on day two of her Jordan trip, when she attended the centenary celebration of the founding of the Jordanian state in Amman, and the pink look she wore to arrive in Cairo, Egypt.

During Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, the duchess borrowed a robe, which was given to Prince Charles as a gift during a 1990s tour of Saudi Arabia, from her husband's wardrobe.

The piece, which is dark blue with silver embroidery, is designed to be worn over a thobe. It was created by Saudi designer Yahya Al Bishri and is a wool and cashmere blend.

Following a busy month of jubilee celebrations, the royal made an appearance in British Vogue, further cementing her style status ahead of her 75th birthday. In the two images released to accompany an interview, which discusses the future of the British royal family and fashion, she wore a Bruce Oldfield gown and blue Fiona Clare dress.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, photographed at Clarence House wearing Bruce Oldfield for the cover of 'British Vogue'. PA

No stranger to a hat, Camilla regularly chooses to top her outfits with a little millinery, opting for larger-than-life designs, often by Philip Treacy, for formal events, and has been spotted with accessories from Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Kiki McDonough and Van Cleef & Arpels.

— This story was originally published on November 19, 2021