Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp will appear as a guest in Rihanna’s coming Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The actor will become the first man to take the featured “star” role in the show, which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from Wednesday.

Other celebrities to walk in the show include models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, as well as actors Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke and Marsai Martin. There will also be musical performances from Anitta and Burna Boy.

However, Depp’s inclusion in the lingerie brand’s show has been met with criticism online from some Rihanna fans, following the actor’s high-profile defamation court case with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, who alleged he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their marriage.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during their defamation trial. AP Photo

In March 2021, Depp lost a libel case in the UK after he sued The Sun newspaper over a headline labelling him a “wife-beater”.

However, in June 2022, he won a defamation case in the US against Heard, and was awarded $15 million in damages.

Heard, however, won one of three counter-claims levelled against Depp, and was awarded $2m in damages.

The actress's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the ruling and are currently calling for a retrial.

The move has been labelled as particularly controversial as Rihanna was the victim of a violent attack by her then-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown, in 2009. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years probation.

Following June’s ruling in Depp’s favour, the actor, who lost several roles and deals following Heard’s claims, has been slowly making his way back into the spotlight.

Earlier this month, it was announced he would direct a biopic of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, while in August, he made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, as the channel’s Moon Man mascot.

