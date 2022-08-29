MTV VMAs 2022: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as 'Moon Person'

Actor Johnny Depp, who is trying to rebuild his career after an ugly defamation fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Depp's face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of a space man, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.

"I needed the work," the Pirates of the Caribbean star joked at the start of the show.

Later in the ceremony, Depp said he was available for "birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need".

Scroll through the gallery below to see winners at the MTV VMAs 2022

Expand Autoplay Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for 'All Too Well' (10-minute Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AFP

In June, Depp won a near-total victory in his legal battle with Heard, who had accused him of physical abuse. Depp denied hitting her or any other woman.

Two years earlier, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against The Sun tabloid, which called him a "wife beater". A London High Court judge ruled that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

He was soon dropped from Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts and largely shunned by Hollywood.

Since his US court victory, Depp has performed music on tour with Jeff Beck and is set to direct Modigliani, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The actor also is set to play King Louis XV in French film Jeanne du Barry.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Johnny Depp's music career