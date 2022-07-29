Johnny Depp's debut art sale draws in $3.7 million within hours

Johnny Depp's collection of limited-edition prints have sold for a total of £3 million ($3.7m).

After taking to Instagram to announce his debut art sale, the website of UK gallery Castle Fine Art crashed. Titled Friends and Heroes, the collection includes four prints of A-listers including the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Dylan and Al Pacino.

Each piece was available to purchase separately or as a collection.

Within hours, Depp sold 780 pieces. Framed individual images were sold for £3,950 ($4,812) while the complete portfolio of four pieces sold for £14,950 ($18,212).

The Friends and Heroes collection was created by Depp as a homage to the Hollywood and rock icons he knows or those who have inspired him.

#JohnnyDepp broke the internet! Website will be back up soon. — Castle Fine Art (@castlegalleries) July 28, 2022

The actor, 59, has been known to carry a sketch book on the set of his films. Until now, however, he has been reluctant to show his work publicly.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” Depp told Castle Fine Art of his work. “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Influenced by pop and street art, the portraits of the stars have been stripped back and slightly stylised, almost like comic strips similar to Andy Warhol’s silkscreen prints or with the bold use of colour in Roy Lichtenstein’s paintings. However, the portraits also include energetic, free hand brush strokes and intimate detailed marks by Depp that gives each piece a dynamism and energy.

Depp has also dabbled in creating NFTs and is expected to exhibit more of his work publicly through Castle Fine Art galleries.