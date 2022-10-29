'Lift Me Up': fans split as Rihanna releases new music for first time in six years

It’s been a while, but fans finally have new solo music from Rihanna to enjoy.

The Fenty founder's song Lift Me Up, from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, was released on Friday. The soft ballad is a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa/Black Panther in the first film, and died aged 43 from colon cancer in 2020.

“Lift me up. Hold me down. Keep me close. Safe and sound,” she sings. “Burning in a hopeless dream. Hold me when you go to sleep. Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart. Keep me safe, safe and sound.”

Rihanna also unveiled a moving music video for the song later the day, featuring scenes from the soon-to-be-released film. The song was written in collaboration with fellow artist Tems, Oscar-winner Ludwig Goransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

This is the singer's first solo work since her 2016 album Anti, which features tracks such as Work, Kiss It Better and Love on the Brain.

Since Lift Me Up's release, there's been tonnes of reaction on social media, with many already praising the song.

One fan shared used a meme to illustrate their response to the new music.

literally my reaction listening to rihanna singing after a long time 😭 pic.twitter.com/DQpR9uZdtM — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) October 28, 2022

“Rihanna really came and delivered beautiful ballad soundtrack song after 6 years of hiatus,” said user Babyloniaan. “She never misses with her music, another hit incoming.”

“It was so refreshing to hear her voice again,” replied user GagaTheExplorer.

Another user Heir_Fenty22 tweeted two images to show how she felt about the new song.

“Drowning in an endless sea, take some time and stay with me. Keep me in the strength of your arms. Keep me safe, safe and sound.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/GEX4wmZHY6 — National Fenty League 🏈 (@Heir_Fenty22) October 28, 2022

Another user Eric Franken-cisco said that he would keep his thoughts about the movie until he saw it but said the song was “perfect for it”.

I'm keeping my thoughts on #BlackPanther Wakanda Forever until my review, but I'll say this song is perfect for it. You'll feel the full weight of its narrative and themes when you hear Rihanna. Forget the credits scene, you're gonna want to sit just to take it all in. https://t.co/63KFtw531F — Eric Franken-cisco 🎃 (@EricFrancisco24) October 28, 2022

However, not everyone was impressed especially because there's been such a long break since between songs. One user TAshmiracleshow called the song "boring".

Rihanna song is boring but atleast we got something to listen to before bed — The ASHMIRACLE SHOW (@TAshmiracleshow) October 28, 2022

Other fans have taken to responding to the idea that Rihanna's comeback song should have been a different type of genre altogether, while others questioned exactly what they were expecting.

I just don’t understand what y’all were expecting from a song for a Black Panther movie that is centered around loss and rebuilding. Lol — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) October 28, 2022

Y’all heard the Rihanna song is a tribute to Chadwick and still expected it to be a dance song? Someone even said she should have made it afrobeats. 😭😭😭 — Tim. (@timinepre_) October 28, 2022

But in the end, it seems as though most people in general were just happy to hear new music from her.

So happy for Rihanna, successful business women, mother, & back to her music roots — N8 (@N8RERUN) October 27, 2022

😫😫😫😫😫 @rihanna YOU DONT UNDERSTAND HOW HAPPY I AM TO HEAR YOUR VOICE pic.twitter.com/OFbNbgV40x — GotDamnZo 🦕💨 (@GotDamnZo) October 28, 2022

