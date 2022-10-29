'Lift Me Up': fans split as Rihanna releases new music for first time in six years

The song is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna at the premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Evelyn Lau
Oct 29, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

It’s been a while, but fans finally have new solo music from Rihanna to enjoy.

The Fenty founder's song Lift Me Up, from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, was released on Friday. The soft ballad is a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa/Black Panther in the first film, and died aged 43 from colon cancer in 2020.

“Lift me up. Hold me down. Keep me close. Safe and sound,” she sings. “Burning in a hopeless dream. Hold me when you go to sleep. Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart. Keep me safe, safe and sound.”

Rihanna also unveiled a moving music video for the song later the day, featuring scenes from the soon-to-be-released film. The song was written in collaboration with fellow artist Tems, Oscar-winner Ludwig Goransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Read More
How Rihanna manifested her success

This is the singer's first solo work since her 2016 album Anti, which features tracks such as Work, Kiss It Better and Love on the Brain.

Since Lift Me Up's release, there's been tonnes of reaction on social media, with many already praising the song.

One fan shared used a meme to illustrate their response to the new music.

“Rihanna really came and delivered beautiful ballad soundtrack song after 6 years of hiatus,” said user Babyloniaan. “She never misses with her music, another hit incoming.”

“It was so refreshing to hear her voice again,” replied user GagaTheExplorer.

Another user Heir_Fenty22 tweeted two images to show how she felt about the new song.

Another user Eric Franken-cisco said that he would keep his thoughts about the movie until he saw it but said the song was “perfect for it”.

However, not everyone was impressed especially because there's been such a long break since between songs. One user TAshmiracleshow called the song "boring".

Other fans have taken to responding to the idea that Rihanna's comeback song should have been a different type of genre altogether, while others questioned exactly what they were expecting.

But in the end, it seems as though most people in general were just happy to hear new music from her.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Rihanna through the years

BARBADOS, W.I. - OCTOBER 22: Singer Rihanna poses backstage during a MTV Networks Tempo Channel launch event at The Plantation & Garden Theater October 22, 2005 Christ Church, Barbados, W.I. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Tempo)

Rihanna, in a sequinned vest and cropped jeans, poses backstage during a MTV Networks Tempo Channel launch event on October 22, 2005, in Barbados. Getty Images

Updated: October 29, 2022, 9:44 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL