Seeing red: Timothee Chalamet and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, match in ruby looks

It seems that Timothee Chalamet's statement, metallic red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit was no flash in the sartorial pan.

The actor walked the Bones and All red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in the eye-catching ensemble, which has split fashion critics. Many are applauding the look, dubbing it one of his best ever, while others have said he is trying too hard. Everyone, however, is applauding the fashion risk the actor took, wearing the custom look in a look-at-me red hue.

Tessa Thompson makes a red hot fashion statement on the 'Bardo' red carpet in Venice. Getty

Red is very much the colour of Venice this year. Tessa Thompson ensured all eyes were on her when she wore a couture hooded Elie Saab gown, accessorised with red pumps, tights, a slick of ruby lipstick and a Brandon Blackwood box bag, for the Bardo premiere.

Also walking the Bones and All red carpet was Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who wore an Armani Prive column dress for the occasion, and Rocio Munoz Morales in caped Alberta Ferretti. Rosabell Laurenti Sellers donned a red satin suit for The Whale premiere, and Sigourney Weaver wore not one, but two, red Valentino looks to promote Master Gardener. The actress paired a sharp red suit with a cream blouse for the photo call, followed by a red jumpsuit with a gold chain detail for the evening's premiere.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in head-to-toe red, down to her crimson suede pumps. Getty Images

Crimson designs aren't the only ones making waves at the Italian film festival. Potentially inspired by Chalamet's look, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore a colour-blocked red look to speak at the One Young World event in Manchester, England on Monday.

For the appearance, which marked her first UK speech since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, she chose a striking red look by Another Tomorrow. The duchess's scarf-collared blouse was tucked into a pair of tailored trousers, accessorised with hot red suede Aquazzura heels.

