Venice Film Festival fashion: the best looks from the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

One of the most talked-about films to show at the Venice Film Festival had its premiere on Monday night, as the stars of Don’t Worry Darling took to the red carpet.

The film’s all-star cast includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, with Olivia Wilde directing. And while there has been plenty of talk about the film’s on and off-screen dynamics, the film’s ever-stylish stars ensured there was plenty to talk about in the red carpet style stakes too.

Leading man Styles, 28, went for a retro vibe in head-to-toe Gucci, pairing a sharp-collared shirt with a midnight blue suit, white loafers and a pair of 1970s square sunglasses.

Wilde, 38, also opted for Gucci, sporting a canary yellow chiffon dress, featuring a plunging embellished neckline and flowing cape.

Chan wore a silver sequin column dress embellished with pink poppies by Louis Vuitton, while Pugh wore a sparkling, off-the-shoulder black gown, also with silver sequins, from Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 couture collection.

Other stars in attendance at the premiere included Marisa Tomei, Tessa Thompson and Croatian model Faretta.

Audiences gave Don’t Worry Darling a five-minute ovation, and Styles could be seen in the balcony giving his co-star Nick Kroll a big hug. Yet, premiere day did little to tamp down intrigue about the film and its stars.

Behind-the-scenes drama rarely extends beyond internal industry gossip, but the question of exactly what happened in the making of Don’t Worry Darling has become a source of global intrigue.

Lack of clarity about everything from Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film early on, to Pugh’s perceived lack of public support for the project on her social media, accounts have been simmering on TikTok and Twitter for some time and then furthered by a report in the Hollywood newsletter Puck, citing various anonymous studio and production sources.