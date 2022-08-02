Jennifer Lopez's 1990s-style summer hair: how to achieve the half-up, half-down look

There is no doubt about it, the cycle of trends has gone full circle — and the 1990s are well and truly back in fashion.

While Gen X and millennials are enjoying a style revival, Gen Z are taking their first steps into the trends synonymous with the decade.

However, depsite micro sunglasses, chunky shoes, baggy jeans and strappy dresses being very much a part of the 2022 style zeitgeist, it has taken ‘90s hairstyles longer to catch on.

Jennifer Lopez, however, is doing her part to change that. The singer has been loyally sporting an updated version of the half-up, half-down ponytail.

Lopez wore her hair in the semi-casual style for her July wedding to Ben Affleck. Styled by British hairdresser Chris Appleton, her hair was worn in long, loose curls and tied up into a half ponytail at the top.

“Beach waves have had their day and now it’s time for soft subtle girly waves with bounce and movement to enjoy the spotlight, including a mini quiff is a great way to add additional volume,” Barry Kane, senior stylist at Pastels Salon at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai tells The National.

“Due to its wearability and ease to achieve, it is one of the summer’s hottest looks. I can very much envisage this style being worn to the races or if you are attending a lavish event or a romantic dinner date.”

As an updated and polished take on the classic ponytail, the look keeps hair out of the wearer's face. However, it’s not yet a wedding go-to.

“I would say for most brides it’s maybe a little bit casual but for the bride who likes the step out from the crowd and do her own thing, it’s a winning look,” says Kane.

Lopez has worn her half-up hairstyle fully pulled back, as she did on her wedding day, and with her angel wing fringe worn loose, for a more causal look while out and about in Paris on her honeymoon.

Jennifer Lopez wearing her hair in a half ponytail during her Paris honeymoon in July. Photo: GC Images

Sam Carpenter, hair artist educator for Eideal and Davines Arabia, says that it is a “very low maintenance” style to pull off, “provided you have access to the right hair tools and products”.

“The most important aspect of achieving this look is to give the upstyle section a gritty feel as this will ensure it lasts throughout any event or wedding,” Carpenter advises. “Using a product such as Davines Invisible dry shampoo will help to achieve this. To achieve the bouncy down part of the hairstyle, you can use a big-barrelled tong or a wide-plate straightening irons as you can control the size of the curl. Then to finish the style and ensure it looks polished, use the Davines Shimmer Mist.”

From the Eideal range, Carpenter suggests the Geenie straighteners (Dh850, $231) and the Loop Curling Iron, which comes in varying barrel sizes, the largest is a 32 millimetre diameter wand (Dh590, $160).

Another 1990s hairstyle Jennifer Lopez has been rocking is a tight bun with two thin plaits that frame her face. Photo: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

The half-up, half-down ponytail is not the only hair style of Lopez’s to hark back to the 20th century.

In July, ahead of her wedding, she posted another Appleton-crafted look on her Instagram, with a slick, tight bun and two thin plaits framing her face.

