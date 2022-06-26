Emirati Hadban twins become regulars at star-studded European fashion week shows

Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, better known as Twins Hadban, have been seen at several fashion shows in the past few weeks, as the world's luxury houses roll out their menswear collections in Europe.

The Emirati brothers have become globally renowned for their well-coordinated, colourful matching styles and aesthetically pleasing social media accounts, and have nearly one million followers across various platforms.

The duo captured people's attention last year, after their TikTok account, in particular, started blowing up. They now have 650,000-plus followers on the video-sharing platform alone.

They're best known for their sartorial sensibilities, having tapped high-end luxury brands from Gucci to Kenzo and being featured in an American Eagle campaign.

And now, they're becoming regulars on the European fashion week circuit, rubbing shoulders with celebrities as they sit front-row from Milan to Paris.

This week, they've been spotted at Paris Fashion Week menswear shows by Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy and Loewe, where they hung out with Colombian music superstar J Balvin.

"Loewe day with the coolest person," the twins wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, where they can be seen in stylish orange and purple tie-dye suits with Loewe crossbody bags, sitting with a green-haired Balvin in a beige coat dotted with lights.

The pair also posted a photo of them on "Dior day" with matching striped jumpers by the brand and sleek shades, and again with Balvin at the show.

Last week, they were in Milan, attending the Prada showing, alongside actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Rami Malek.

Former Prada model and now front-row guest, actor Jeff Goldblum, was also in attendance.

The twins also took in Etro's 54-piece spring/summer 2023 menswear collection with Osama Chabbi and Abdulla Al Abdulla. They wore signature matching looks, this time of yellow paisley shirts over knee-length shorts, while influencer Al Abdulla wore a matching jacket and shorts in a teal-led tribal pattern, and stylist and fashion commentator Chabbi arrived in an ombre orange co-ord.

The brothers could also be seen at Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Tod's shows, and with more fashion weeks in Paris, Miami, New York, London and Milan to come later this year, there are undoubtedly plenty more high-profile outings from Twins Hadban to come yet.

