Arab, Indian and Filipino stars join world's celebrities at Paris Fashion Week

The front rows of Paris Fashion Week shows are awash with celebrities this week, as the world's stars head out to see brands' latest menswear collections for spring/summer 2023.

Big names from film, music, fashion, sports and even food have been spotted lining the runways at various locations across the French capital.

Two of the most star-studded outings were Louis Vuitton and Dior, which took place on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Dior's English countryside-inspired show attracted a gathering of high-profile names, including David Beckham and son Cruz, Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Taron Egerton, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who were among the front row guests staring out across the petals and tufts of grass.

Mohammed and Humaid Habdan attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Designers Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and Matthew Williams from Givenchy were also in attendance, along with a number of influencers including Emirati twins, Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, in their signature matching look.

Franco-Malian chef Mory Sacko was also there, as was French-Algerian filmmaker and former model Farida Khelfa, wearing a bright pink outfit, and Nigerian musician Wizkid, who also sported the hot hue.

The Hadbans could also be seen at Louis Vuitton's show, which cranked up the volume with Florida's famous Marching 100 band, as the luxury house displayed its latest line-up of colourful menswear styles in the heart of the Louvre — in honour of the label's popular, late designer Virgil Abloh.

Kendrick Lamar was seated next to model Campbell on a bright yellow runway.

Biel and Timberlake were there again, as was Colombian singer J Balvin with his partner, Argentine model Valentina Ferrer, and Ella Emhoff, US Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, as well as French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, of The Serpent fame, and Moroccan actor Sayyid El Alami.

Indian supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Rahi Chadda, who lives between London, India and the Middle East, made an appearance at both shows, while Filipino fashion influencer Bryan Grey Yambao, also known as Bryanboy, was spotted at Louis Vuitton.

The Hadban twins, who have been making the rounds at Europe's fashion weeks, were also at Givenchy earlier this week, rubbing shoulders with stars such as J Balvin, American rapper Tyga, German social media sensation Nic Kaufmann and Australian model Shanina Shaik, who is of Lithuanian, Saudi and Pakistani heritage.

Stars could be seen on the runway, too, such as during Marine Serre's sports-inspired show on Saturday, where Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon walked alongside former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse and French actor JoeyStarr.

Several Japanese stars have been spotted at the event, too, including singer and actor Takahiro Nishijima, better known as Nissy, and actor and model Ryusei Yokohama.

Paris Fashion Week ends on Sunday, rounded off by Celine's outing.

