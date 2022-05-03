Riz Ahmed's Met Gala outfit paid homage to 19th century immigrants in New York

While for most stars the Met Gala is a night to channel all-out glamour, actor Riz Ahmed used the occasion to make a different style statement.

The theme for the 2022 Met Gala was Gilded Glamour, and for his look the Sound of Metal star took inspiration from an underrepresented group from New York’s gilded age — immigrants.

Riz Ahmed's look was designed by 4S Designs, a label founded by an immigrant. AP

Ahmed shone a spotlight on the major class discrepancy that existed in late-19th century New York, with his look inspired by the clothing of an immigrant labourer. He collaborated with brand 4S Designs, which is founded by immigrant Angelo Urrutia, wearing an open, navy-blue jacket over a white vest and matching drawstring trousers, which he tucked into heavy-duty boots.

“This is an homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going,” he told reporters from the red carpet.

Ahmed’s look was put together by his stylist Julie Ragolia, who explained the inspiration behind it to Vanity Fair. “In thinking about the Met Gala theme of Gilded Glamour, I wanted to focus on the people without whom nothing Gilded would exist: the labourers, the workers, the unseen," she said. "This look is for everyone who thinks they don’t have a voice. They do.”

The look stood in stark contrast to other guests' interpretation of the Gilded Glamour theme, which spurred plenty of shimmering, golden outfits, regency-era shapes and white-tie tailoring.

However, in announcing the theme, the Met Gala’s organisers did acknowledge the stark contrasts of class during the era, encouraging guests to “embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

Fashion’s biggest night saw several other red-carpet statements from fashion’s A-list, including Kim Kardashian, who wore the exact dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.

Billie Eilish also made a statement in upcycled Gucci, taking inspiration from John Singer Sargent’s 1885 portrait of Madame Paul Poirson.

