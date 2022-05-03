Billie Eilish's upcycled Met Gala look was inspired by a John Singer Sargent painting

Billie Eilish certainly knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and her look for the 2022 Met Gala was no different.

But aside from its show-stopping glamour, Eilish’s appearance had a hidden element that well and truly paid homage to this year’s Met Gala theme of Gilded Glamour.

The American singer-songwriter's look was inspired by the John Singer Sargent portrait of Madame Paul Poirson, painted in 1885 — the height of New York’s Gilded Age.

Sargent made a name for himself as a fashionable society portraitist, gaining international acclaim for his canvas oil paintings. He is known as one of the leading portrait artists of the Edwardian era.

Who was Madame Paul Poirson?

In 1883, Sargent rented a studio owned by Paul Poirson. According to Poirson family history, Sargent offered to paint Poirson’s wife in lieu of rent payments for the studio space.

Madame Poirson was a friend of Sargent’s, making the work one of his more personal.

In the portrait, she is stood in three-quarter view, with her head turned slightly with a direct gaze, against an ice-blue background.

Billie Eilish’s inspiration

Eilish clearly took her Met Gala inspiration directly from the Gilded Age portrait, with everything from her hair to her accessories emulating the glamour of Madame Poirson.

Her raven locks were tied back into a bun, as Madame Poirson’s were in the portrait. While her black choker and corsage were an almost-identical match.

Read more A Met Gala proposal: Bobby Digi Olisa asks Laurie Cumbo to marry him on the red carpet

Eilish’s custom Gucci gown also took the same style as Madame Poirson’s, with a structured bodice leading into a flowing train.

The Bad Guy singer’s look was given a grungy twist thanks to added green-lace sleeves and layered silver-chain necklaces.

Eco-friendly fashion

And not only did Eilish recycle Madame Poirson’s look, but the outfit was also entirely upcycled.

“I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” Eilish told Vogue from the red carpet.

She paired her upcycled gown with vegan beige platform shoes.

Eilish’s Monroe moment

Billie Eilish's Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2021 Met Gala. EPA

While everyone may be talking about Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment from this year’s Met Gala, she is not the first to be inspired by the star.

For last year’s event, when she made her Met Gala debut, Eilish looked to the past for inspiration and stunned with a look influenced by Monroe, channelling old Hollywood glamour in a peach Oscar de la Renta gown and short, platinum-blonde hair.

See all the looks from the 2022 Met Gala: