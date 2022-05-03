A Met Gala proposal: Bobby Digi Olisa asks Laurie Cumbo to marry him on the red carpet

A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps on Monday night.

Former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa chose fashion’s biggest night to propose to New York City cultural affairs commissioner Laurie Cumbo.

The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to see Digi Olisa get down on one knee, causing crowds and attendees to scream in excitement and shout “say yes”, which of course she did.

“You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen,’” Digi Olisa told Associated Press.

“You wait for this moment your whole life almost and for it to be right here, it was everything that I thought it would be," Cumbo said.

In front of the waiting cameras, Cumbo removed the glove on her left hand and Digi Olisa put the engagement ring on her finger.

The night was a full circle moment for Cumbo, who revealed she worked as an intern at the museum when she was 15 years old and came to the Met Gala.

“And now I’m coming back with my now husband [to-be] as the commissioner of the department of cultural affairs,” she said.

The moment took place in front of several of the Met Gala’s A-list guests, who turned out in style for the fundraiser.

Among this year’s guests were the Kardashian-Jenner and Hadid sisters, as well as event co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Anna Wintour and Kaia Gerber.

This year’s theme was Gilded Glamour, paying homage to New York City’s golden era. Many guests nailed the theme, with plenty of shimmering styles and glamorous looks spotted on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps.

