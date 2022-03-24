Kate Middleton fashion on royal tour of Caribbean: vintage pieces and splashes of colour

All eyes are on the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe as she and Prince William embark upon a royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II in her Platinum Jubilee year.

So far the royal couple have visited Belize and touched down in Jamaica as part of their 15-day tour, which will also have them visiting The Bahamas.

The duchess's fashion choices have been punctuated with celebratory splashes of colour, as she turns to her favourite designers — such as Jenny Packham, The Vampire's Wife, Mulberry and Roksanda — for official engagements. She has also chosen a number of vintage looks, including a colourful Willow Hilson dress and a YSL jacket, which she has owned since she was a university student in St Andrews, Scotland, from 2001 until 2005.

Here, we detail the designers worn by the Duchess of Cambridge on her public engagements during the royal tour of the Caribbean.

Blue Jenny Packham for her arrival in Belize

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Philip S W Goldson International Airport, Belize City on March 19, 2022. PA

To begin the royal tour, the duchess wore royal blue from head to toe when she arrived in Belize on March 19.

She turned to one of her most trusted designers, Jenny Packham, for the lace peplum dress. It was accessorised with Emmy London Rebecca pumps and a scalloped clutch bag.

To match the tone of her dress and her engagement ring, she wore a sapphire and diamond necklace and earring set.

A Tory Burch day dress for first day of engagements

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tory Burch dress with different accessories for engagements in Belize on March 20, 2022. AFP, PA

For her first full day of events in Belize, on March 20, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue floral Tory Burch tiered smock dress.

For her first set of engagements, which included a visit to the Che'il Mayan Chocolate Factory, the casual dress was accessorised with a woven Anya Hindmarch fan bag, Stuart Weitzman wedges and Sezane beaded earrings.

For a trip to Hopkins Beach later in the day, she swapped her wedges for Stella McCartney espadrilles and added a pair of tortoiseshell Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Casual cargo trousers to visit archaeological sites

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the same T-shirt and cargo trousers with different accessories for engagements in Belize's Chiquibul Forest on March 21. Reuters; PA

Their third day in Belize had the couple visiting an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest, and then a British army training unit.

For the visit to Caracol, an ancient Mayan site, the duchess chose a selection of high street brands. She wore a white T-shirt from John Lewis and G-Star Raw dark green cargo trousers with a plaited leather belt, white Superga trainers, Spells of Love earrings and a pair of black Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

To visit the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) in the Chiquibul Forest, she wore the same outfit, with the addition of an open Scotch and Soda long-sleeved safari shirt and swapped the Supergas for a pair of dark Palladium boots.

Pink The Vampire's Wife for a glamorous reception

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pink The Vampire's Wife gown to attend a reception to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in Belize on March 21, right. The metallic gown echoed a green piece she wore on a 2020 visit to Dublin, Ireland, left. EPA; PA

For the first formal reception of the trip, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a vibrant pink gown by The Vampire's Wife. The reception was held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech on March 21.

She accessorised the gown with a Mayan embroidered handbag, with Jimmy Choo silver heels and earrings by Indian and Pakistani couture brand, O'nitaa.

The metallic pink dress echoed the style of a green midi-dress by the same designer, which the duchess wore to a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar two years previously.

Vintage YSL to leave Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge board their plane after their trip to Belize on March 22, 2022. AFP

To wrap up her visit to Belize on March 22, the duchess arrived at the airport in a bold red jacket, which royal reporters have confirmed is a vintage YSL piece she has had since she was a university student.

The jacket was worn with white tailored trousers, a white Mulberry bag, white and gold Aquazzura heels, Anthropologie earrings and a Halcyon Days bangle.

Yellow Roksanda to reflect the Jamaican flag for Kingston arrival

The Duchess of Cambridge with Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson-Smith at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 22, 2022.

Hours after they left Belize, the couple landed in Kingston, Jamaica, and the duchess had an entirely new outfit for her arrival.

She wore a vibrant yellow Roksanda dress with a statement bow on the shoulder. The dress had been customised for the royal with a set of sleeves.

The dress was accessorised with the same white and gold Aquazzura heels she wore to leave Belize, but with the addition of a white Ferragamo clutch bag, earrings by Sezane and a bangle by Jamaican brand Steelz and Mantraz.

Vintage dress for Kingston visits

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum where Bob Marley used to live in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 22. Reuters

For the duke and duchess's first engagements in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 22, Catherine chose a striped vintage dress.

The coral and turquoise piece is from Willow Hilson Vintage, and she wore it with Russell and Bromley pumps, Maria Black earrings and the same Steelz and Mantraz bangle she wore on arrival in the country.

