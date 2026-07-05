Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez dazzle at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married in Madison Square Garden on Friday, in what has been described as the biggest wedding of the year.

The wedding between the pop superstar and the American football player took place just one day before the US's 250th Independence Day. It has been likened to a royal wedding.

The event was held at Madison Square Garden, the multi-purpose indoor arena in Midtown Manhattan that hosts sporting events and concerts. The location seems to have been chosen for its strict security and lack of windows, which stopped anyone from getting a sneak peek at the celebrations.

There were more than 1,000 guests, all of whom had to surrender phones and cameras at the door. Judging by the looks of those seen arriving, it was a glamorous, glittering affair.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were engaged in August 2025. Instagram / Taylor Swift Info

Taylor Swift's wedding dress

After months of speculation about which designer would create Swift's gown, both the bride and groom wore couture looks by Jonathan Anderson at Dior. At the time of writing, no official images have been released.

It is known, however, that Swift paired her custom look with shoes by Christian Louboutin and jewellery by Cartier. She is rumoured to have worn a sapphire bracelet gifted by Kelce as her "something blue".

With no affiliation with a particular label, the job of creating Swift's gown was a coveted one. Anderson had only taken over at Dior in April 2025; Swift's gown is the first major wedding look the designer has created and is something of a coup for the label.

Guests dressed to impress

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper leaving Madison Square Garden. Reuters Info

Guests also embraced the glamour of the event. Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid arrived in a shimmering, floor-length pink-beaded "Maggie" gown by Wiederhoeft. Attending with her boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, Hadid later changed into a butter-yellow dress she was spotted wearing when the pair left the venue at 1 a.m.

Selena Gomez wore a gold beaded gown by Oscar de la Renta. Instagram / Selena Gomez Info

Fellow model Karlie Kloss wore a strapless, liquid-gold column dress by Trove from the autumn-winter 2026 collection.

The Grammy-winning country singer Miranda Lambert arrived wearing a lace-panelled halter-neck dress by the Lebanese designer Elie Saab, while Selena Gomez opted for gold beading by Oscar de la Renta. Swift opted for the same designer when she attended Gomez's wedding, and here Gomez was seemingly repaying the honour.

Country singer Miranda Lambert wore Elie Saab. Instagram / Miranda Lambert Info

The Cuban-Mexican singer Camila Cabello, who was the support act for Swift's 2018 Reputation stadium tour, arrived wearing a red off-the-shoulder dress by Zimmerman, while Fergie, formerly of the Black Eyed Peas, arrived in a vintage gold sequin John Galliano dress teamed with a dramatic boa.

Another of Swift's famous friends, singer Ed Sheeran, opted for a bold turquoise look, while his wife Cherry Seaborn went for a blast of colour, arriving in a marigold-yellow dress.

US actor Ethan Hawke arrives at Madison Square Garden. AFP Info

Actress Dakota Johnson arrived in a high-slit, halter-neck look by Valentino, while Training Day star Ethan Hawke looked sharp in a single-breasted navy-blue suit.