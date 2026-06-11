Taylor Swift wears ring made in Beirut by designer Selim Mouzannar to Toy Story 5 premiere

Taylor Swift arrived at the world premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a deconstructed gown by Turkish-British label Erdem, paired with a ring by French-Lebanese jeweller Selim Mouzannar.

Known as the Gemma ring, the piece is handcrafted in Mouzannar’s Beirut atelier from 18k pink gold and centred around a 1.31-carat emerald-cut aquamarine.

The stone is framed by navy blue enamel and accented with white diamonds totalling 0.22 carats. It retails for $4,410 Dh16,195.

Rings in the Gemma range can reach up Dh270,000 according to the jeweller's website, for the Gemma ivory ring with emerald and diamonds.

Taylor Swift with the voice cast of Toy Story 5. Getty Images Info

Swift also wore a vintage-style diamond horseshoe necklace, a subtle nod to her original song for the film, I Knew It, I Knew You. The singer has said the track was inspired by the journey of Jessie, the cowgirl ragdoll from the beloved animated franchise.

As for Mouzannar, it is far from the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has turned to his distinctive designs.

Earlier this year, Swift attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing the designer’s Beirut Rosace ring, a cluster of three diamond flowers set in 18k pink gold that retails for $11,070.

Taylor swift was spotted in a Gemma ring by French-Lebanese jeweller Selim Mouzannar at the Toy Story 5 premiere. Photo: Selim Mouzannar Info

More broadly, Swift has repeatedly championed designers from the Middle East, particularly Lebanon. During her Eras Tour stop in Glendale, Arizona, in May 2023, she wore a custom Zuhair Murad ballgown in soft peach, embellished with delicate trails of starburst sequins.

That same month, she showcased two regional designers in the video for Karma. The singer first appeared in a silver-and-white embellished catsuit by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al Jasmi before changing into a dramatic couture gown by Lebanese house Azzi & Osta.

Crafted from silk georgette and covered in antique silver sequins, the caped design came from the label’s Between Light and Sea collection.

Taylor Swift wore a golden tulle gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab during her Eras world tour. Getty Images Info

Swift’s affinity for Lebanese fashion extends even further. In 2023, she performed in Tampa, Florida, wearing a flower-strewn gold gown by Elie Saab, while the cover artwork for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) featured her in a lilac tulle dress by Reem Acra paired with ballet slippers.

In 2019, meanwhile, Swift collected the Billboard Woman of the Decade award wearing a black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit accessorised with earrings by Lebanese-Brazilian jeweller Ana Khouri, adding yet another regional name to a long list of designers she has embraced throughout her career.