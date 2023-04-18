Taylor Swift's love of Lebanese designers, from Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad

All eyes are on Taylor Swift as she continues to embark on her long-awaited Eras world tour, and the star is pulling out all the wardrobe stops for the occasion.

Swift is known to turn to designers from the Middle East to dress her for big occasions, and this tour is no different.

During a concert in Tampa, Florida, last week, the star appeared on stage in a floral couture gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, who is one of Swift’s go-to favourites.

Featuring long sleeves and heavy embellishment, the skirt of the delicate mesh gown was adorned with dozens of delicate 3D petals.

Swift has chosen Saab to dress her for several red carpet moments, including the 2015 Grammy Awards, when she wore a custom blue ombre metallic gown, which featured a short front and caped long train skirt.

She also turned to the designer for the 2013 Country Music Awards in Nashville. For that occasion, she chose a classic satin gown in deep red with a full skirt, featuring floral embellishment.

Saab is not the only Lebanese designer Swift has turned to for her Eras tour wardrobe.

During one of the tour’s March stops in Glendale, Arizona, Swift appeared in a custom-made glittering gown by Zuhair Murad.

The pink princess-cut dress featured thin straps, a full skirt and intricate bead work that covered the dress, making the waist the focal point.

Murad also created a custom midnight blue embellished bodysuit for the tour, which Swift wore on stage in Las Vegas.

Swift is a long-time fan of Murad. For the 2012 Grammys, she wore a nude dress with gold embellishing from the brand’s 2011 haute couture collection. Murad also created several custom embellished catsuits for her 1989 world tour in 2015.

The star has shown love to other designers from the region in the past, too. In the 2014 music video for hit Blank Space, Swift wore a white pencil dress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra in one scene.

Swift has also chosen Lebanese designer Reem Acra for several occasions, including bridesmaid duties for the wedding of her childhood best friend Brit Maack’s wedding in 2016.

The dress had an intricate lacework top and a flowing blush pink skirt.

She also wore a dress by the designer for the Winter Whites Gala in London in 2014. That gown featured an gold embellished top and flowing white skirt.

