Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry at Madison Square Garden in New York City

What has been called the "celebrity wedding of the decade" took place on Friday when pop superstar Taylor Swift married Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The officiant was actor Adam Sandler, a friend of the ⁠couple. The best man was Kelce's ​brother, ⁠Jason. ​Swift's brother, Austin, was her "man of honour", according to a media release from the singer's representatives. There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen at the ceremony.

The bride and groom wore looks designed by Christian Dior and Swift chose jewellery by Cartier, the statement added. No photos were released.

Police provide security outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for the 'celebrity wedding of the decade'. AFP Info

The event shut down streets around Madison Square Garden and a digital screen outside the arena read “JUST&T MARRIED” after the couple tied the knot.

About 1,000 guests attended the ceremony, including celebrities such as model Gigi Hadid; actors Bradley Cooper, Jason Sudeikis and Hugh Grant; ​musicians Ed ‌Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Miranda Lambert; actress Zoe Kravitz; comedian Jimmy Fallon; and designer Tommy Hilfiger.

The couple got engaged in August 2025 and news had already broken that they would take over the home venue of the newly crowned NBA champions, the New York Knicks, for the wedding.